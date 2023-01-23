Home World Prince Andrew wants to sue Virginia Giuffre
World

Prince Andrew wants to sue Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew wants to sue Virginia Giuffre

LONDON. Prince Andrew returns to the attack. Despite the international dishonor and the recent multi-million dollar plea deal in a New York court in favor of her accuser, she now wants to sue Virginia Roberts Giuffrè, the 39-year-old American who claims she was raped several times by King Charles’ brother, when he was still a minor, in the context of the exploitation and sex trafficking orchestrated by the millionaire and suicidal pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

