LONDON. Prince Andrew returns to the attack. Despite the international dishonor and the recent multi-million dollar plea deal in a New York court in favor of her accuser, she now wants to sue Virginia Roberts Giuffrè, the 39-year-old American who claims she was raped several times by King Charles’ brother, when he was still a minor, in the context of the exploitation and sex trafficking orchestrated by the millionaire and suicidal pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.