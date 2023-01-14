He will also earn 12 million pounds a day, thanks to his memoir “Spare”, “the spare son”, but it will be difficult for the former Prince Harry to be able to enjoy those pennies at home. In fact, at the moment, according to an authoritative poll by Yougov, he is the most hated man in England. And this is only the last of the negative effects linked to the release of his full-bodied autobiography. The first is that the son of Charles III is no longer welcome at the coronation ceremony of the sovereign scheduled for May 6. The more the book sells, the more – absurdly – the popularity of the royal family grows which, instead of being destroyed – to the sound of “never complain and never explain” (never complain, but explain) received endless applause and smiles. Charles of England in Scotland and Kate and William in Liverpool to officially open the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

The quarrel with Meghan (divorce in sight?)

Not even time to celebrate Spare’s record sales, almost 2 million copies in the UK alone, and already Prince Harry with a fierce gossip about a furious quarrel with his wife Meghan Markle. The German magazine «Frau Aktuell» released it, according to which the Dukes of Sussex (maliciously renamed the Dukes of Montecito) would have been the protagonists of a discussion so heated as to require the intervention of the police of the Californian county where they live. Obviously, there are no confirmations from those directly involved, nor photographic evidence of the arrival of the police cars, yet the indiscretion has been around the world. What was the trigger is not known, but that between the two the waters are rather rough is one of those rumors that have been circulating insistently for months, so much so that several sources close to the former actress tell of how Meghan is planning in detail steps towards divorce.

In short, while they show themselves to the world more united and accomplices than ever (in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, as well as in the latest public outing, in Boston), private relationships would be much less glossy. To exacerbate the situation would have been the clamorous media attention placed on Harry after the release of Spare, in which, moreover, he dedicates affectionate pages to one of his historic exes, Chelsy Davy, speaking of whom the prince told some friends that she had been « the best thing that ever happened to him.” Unwelcome words to Meghan that, if she really takes the path of divorce, she would have to deal with a highly armored prenuptial agreement signed with her husband. First of all, however, comes the business, since the couple has a busy schedule between conferences, other books and a contract with Netflix to make other series of which they will be co-producers. And, after all, business is business.