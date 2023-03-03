After being kicked out of the house by King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed outside an elite club.

“We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to leave their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”the representatives of the famous couple said to Page Six, who did not seem to be overly shaken because he was left without a place to stay in Britain.

Harry and Meghan enjoyed a luxurious club in Los Angeles and did not reveal in any detail that they were shaken by Charles’ decision. The couple visited the club for which the annual membership fee costs 4,200 dollars or 463,000 dinars. It was their first night out since the book about Harry’s life was published earlier this year.



See description CLUB IN KOM MEMBERSHIP COSTS 463,000 DINARS! The king threw Harry and Megan out of the house, they were caught in a VERY expensive party! Hide description Source: Profimedia/EVGA, PORJNo. picture: 5

1 / 5 Source: Profimedia/EVGA, PORJNo. picture: 5

2 / 5 Source: Profimedia/EVGA, PORJNo. picture: 5

3 / 5 AD Source: Profimedia/EVGA, PORJNo. picture: 5

4 / 5 Source: Profimedia/EVGA, PORJNo. picture: 5

5 / 5

She shone in a Karolina Herrera coat, whose price is 177,500 dinars, and in Christian Dior shoes, which cost 68,9000 dinars. They don’t lack money, and it was said earlier that it was Charles who helped them buy a villa in Santa Barbara worth 14 million dollars.

Buckingham Palace issued an eviction notice and the keys were officially offered to Andrew, Duke of York, who disagrees with the decision. By the way, Harry and Meghan received the property in Frogmore as a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth, and now they are practically homeless in the United Kingdom. It is speculated that they will move all their belongings to Montecito, California, where they live.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!