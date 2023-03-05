Prince Harry said in an interview that marijuana helped him when he was a soldier in Afghanistan.

Britain’s Prince Harry revealed in an interview with author Gabor Mate that marijuana “really helped” him mentally while he was a soldier in Afghanistan. The Duke of Sussex, during a live chat on Saturday night, said that cocaine “didn’t do anything to him”. He added: “Marijuana is different, it actually really helped me. But no, once you sign up, you do what you’re told. So there were a lot of us who didn’t necessarily agree or disagree, but you did what you were trained to do, you did what you were sent to do.”

This conversation comes after King Charles asked Harry and wife Meghan to leave the house at “Frogmore Cottage”. Sources claim that the couple is “not fighting” the decision, as they are reportedly making arrangements to have their remaining belongings sent to California, “Sunday World” reports.

