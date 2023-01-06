Home World Prince Harry, the reactions of the Royal Family: “He is an unforgivable traitor. It’s over for him.”
World

Prince Harry, the reactions of the Royal Family: “He is an unforgivable traitor. It’s over for him.”

by admin
Prince Harry, the reactions of the Royal Family: “He is an unforgivable traitor. It’s over for him.”

LONDON.Harry will be regarded as a traitor in the Royal Family. It’s over now. He will never be forgiven again.” THE Windsor Obviously they don’t answer officially. “Never complain, never explain”, was the Queen’s warning: never complain, never explain. However, as usual, real insiders talk about the atmosphere inside the Palace. And the feeling is that Harry has really reached a point of no return, at the end of the line, with his father King Charles and above all with his brother and heir to the throne William.

See also  U.S. Warning: San Francisco enters a state of health emergency! what happened? _ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Lgbtqia+ leader found dead in Kenya, 4 months...

Scholz’s breakthrough – that’s why Germany will supply...

Messico: El Chapito, a gift from Joe Biden

Ukraine, latest news. Zelensky: “The truce only serves...

Usa: Shooting near restaurant in Florida, 10 injured

Highly contagious mutant strain XBB.1.5 entered Australia |...

Colombia, Italian scholar stabbed to death in Santander

Usa, assault on Capitol Hill: the dead agent’s...

The scale of bird flu infection in Japan...

Harry’s memoir, William is in the crosshairs: the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy