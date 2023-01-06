LONDON. “Harry will be regarded as a traitor in the Royal Family. It’s over now. He will never be forgiven again.” THE Windsor Obviously they don’t answer officially. “Never complain, never explain”, was the Queen’s warning: never complain, never explain. However, as usual, real insiders talk about the atmosphere inside the Palace. And the feeling is that Harry has really reached a point of no return, at the end of the line, with his father King Charles and above all with his brother and heir to the throne William.