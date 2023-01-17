It has been years, precisely thirty-eight – since that 15 September 1984 in which Buckhingham Palace exhibited the announcement of the birth of the second son of the princes of Wales Charles and Diana – that the former prince Harry lives not only crushed by the shadow (of future ) of his eldest brother, but also from the insinuation that he was not the son of Charles of England but of Lady Diana’s friend-lover, Major James Hewitt. Same red hair (which is completely absent from the House of Windsor and also in that of Spencer) same upturned nose, same freckles. It is normal that in the memoir dedicated to his life Harry, The Spare, plan B reserves several pages for this nightmare. Which he is keen to erase with a definitive swipe: “My mother Diana knew Major Hewitt well after my birth, it was a total slander, but it was a lot of fun for the tabloid press”.

It’s still the hottest topic on English social media

Despite these reassurances on UK social media this is still the hottest topic. And most of the posts empathize with Harry’s pain, perhaps overshadowing the hypothesis that not even he can know the truth and reiterating that in any case “the resemblance to the eldest is very clear, while the common traits with King Charles III are practically non-existent”.

The chapter of “Spare” dedicated to misunderstanding

Among King Charles’s favorite anecdotes is a particularly bizarre one involving his encounter with a psychiatric patient convinced he is the Prince of Wales. A story that, according to what Harry recalls in «Spare», the sovereign often repeated, concluding the story with funny philosophical reflections that questioned his own identity: «Who knows, maybe he is your real father», he sighed looking at his second born.

“Then he burst out laughing, even though I didn’t find it funny at all,” reads the Duke of Sussex’s memoir. “Also considering the rumors circulating that my real father was one of my mom’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt.” Well yes, in the nineties some newspapers – taking advantage of a singular aesthetic similarity – rode the absurd and annoying gossip: “One of the origins of these rumors was the red hair of the major”. “But sadism was certainly another,” adds Harry. ‘Tabloid readers were delighted by the idea that Prince Charles’s youngest son was not really his son. They never tired of this joke: maybe the idea that a young prince’s life was a farce made them feel better when they thought about their own. It didn’t matter that my mother had known the major long after I was born.’ «The press therefore continued to enrich it with details, even the rumor ran that some journalists were hunting for my DNA to prove it: that was the first sign that, after torturing my mother and leading her to hide, the next victim would be me ». A rumor which, as the duke underlines in conclusion, still circulates today: «In almost every biography of mine published by newspapers and periodicals there is a mention of Major Hewitt». ‘They consider the possibility that he is my father quite seriously,’ concludes Harry, ‘including a description of the moment when Papa sat me down for a real one-on-one conversation, reassuring me that the eldest was not my father. A scene painted in bright colors, poignant, moving. It’s completely made up.”