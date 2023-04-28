Home » princes abseil – Corriere TV
World

princes abseil – Corriere TV

by admin
princes abseil – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) William and Kate participated in mountain search and rescue training with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team near Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The two royals donned their safety gear and participated in the drill, including performing an abseiling down a 30-metre rock face. After their outdoor activities, the Welsh princes met up with members of the local community at Dowlais Rugby Club, where they shared pizza from the Little Dragon Pizza Van. (LaPresse)

April 28, 2023 – Updated April 28, 2023 , 10:56 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Skiing among the four thousand: from this weekend slopes open throughout the Aosta Valley

You may also like

rescuers at work in the rubble – Corriere...

Cakana is getting married at the age of...

TLC sector in turmoil: general strike in June,...

The country with the smallest public debt in...

Turkey’s general election is coming, these variables are...

Vodafone appoints the Italian Margherita Della Valle as...

Ukraine, the coldness of Moscow and the caution...

In Israel, it also manifests itself in favor...

Def, today the Meloni government votes on the...

Tunisia on the brink of repression: does Europe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy