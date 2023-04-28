princes abseil – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) William and Kate participated in mountain search and rescue training with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team near Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The two royals donned their safety gear and participated in the drill, including performing an abseiling down a 30-metre rock face. After their outdoor activities, the Welsh princes met up with members of the local community at Dowlais Rugby Club, where they shared pizza from the Little Dragon Pizza Van. (LaPresse)