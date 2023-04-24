Prince’s Islands near Istanbul | Entertainment

Located next to Istanbul, the Prince’s Islands are ideal for all those who want to experience the peace of island life, but also the glitter of the megapolis on the Bosphorus

Source: Anatolia/Turkey Culture and Tourism Office

In the waters of the warm Sea of ​​Marmara, south of Istanbul, there is an archipelago made up of nine Prince’s Islands. This fairytale area consists of pebble beaches, decorated streets, ancient architecture and local gastronomy. The breeze swaying the heavy mimosa flowers, the natural ambiance in the shade of villas, wooden white buildings and the sound of carriages best describe this island atmosphere.

Located next to Istanbul, the Prince’s Islands are ideal for all those who want to experience the peace of island life, but also the glitter of the megapolis on the Bosphorus. Weekend days are the most common days when people go to the islands of Bujukada, Hejbeliada, Kinaliada, Burgazada, Sedef, Jasiada, Sivriada, Kašik and Tavšan to escape from the crowds and city bustle. Only Buyukada, Hejbeliada, Kinaliada, Burgazada and Sedef Island can be easily reached by daily ferry lines from the European and Asian sides of Istanbul. What makes the Prince’s Islands the most attractive is that all the streets are closed to traffic.

Imperial villas as summer houses

Legend has it that the Prince’s Islands got their name because of the exiled princes, emperors and empresses who were sent there during the Eastern Roman Empire. Throughout history, the islands have served as a desert settlement for the clergy and a summer vacation destination for monarchs. Famous Turkish writers and famous world political leaders stayed on the islands. Over time, the islands have grown into a refuge and oasis of peace for the residents of Istanbul, especially during the spring and summer when it is the most beautiful there. Historic ancient villas have become summer residences, and the islands have become vacation spots with coves where visitors can swim, cycle along the streets, enjoy long walks, socialize with fishermen and photograph this fusion of trees, land and sea in the seductive scent of flowers. A stay on the islands is especially nice on a warm spring evening when restaurants prepare fresh fish, meze, homemade salads with Turkish brandy or regional wines.

Source: Anatolia/Turkey Culture and Tourism Office

The largest of the Prince’s Islands is Bujukada, which means “Big Island” in Turkish. While some visitors walk the streets where lavender and mimosa grow, others tour the islands by bicycle with a picnic in the island’s forests. Near the ferry dock, visitors are greeted by the famous clock tower. Aja Jorgi Hilltop Monastery and Juce Tepe are must-see attractions. The church is still visited and used by Orthodox believers today. Inside and outside the chapel, believers and visitors from the country and the world take their vows.

Hejbeliada Island (translated into Turkish as Island with saddlebags) is named because of its shape, which is reminiscent of horse saddlebags. This island is the second largest, and is home to many historic buildings, such as the monastery of Agia Jorgi Klif, the synagogue of Bet Yakov and the church of Agia Nikola, which is located along the cliff. The seminary, which is open for the training of clergy, is one of the must-see places on the island. Important festivals and events are organized on the island. The nature of the island is best depicted in the Degirmenburn Nature Park, which can be explored by bike or on foot.

The shrine of the famous storyteller Sait Faik

Burgazada is the third largest island. Due to its recognizable beaches, the island attracts a lot of attention from the citizens of Istanbul. The biggest historical attractions of the island are the Aja Jorgi Garibi monastery, the Aja Jani church and the Sait Faik museum. The monastery is most often seen from the ship while heading towards the island because it stands out with its blue and white walls and bell. The Sait Faik Museum is located in the former house of the famous Turkish poet and storyteller Sait Faik Abasyanko, who spent some time in Burgazada. On the left side of the island is Kalpazankay with rocky coves and fish restaurants, while you can take amazing photos from the island’s only hill, Bajrak.

Source: Anatolia/Turkey Culture and Tourism Office

Being the closest to Istanbul, Kinaliada Island is a great choice for a quick and quiet getaway. The small island, named after the Mediterranean maquis plant that covered it and the red image created by these formations, has a small area compared to the neighboring islands. It is easy to cross the entire island in half an hour from the most distant point. The Hristos Monastery and the Surp Krikor Lusavoric Church are two old structures on Kinaliada. The church stands out for its exceptional examples of stone carving.

(Anatolia)