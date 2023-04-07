Should we still dwell on the story of a female figure in the history of the kingdom of Dahomey? At a time when the world gives credit to the representativeness of women, it is impossible to ignore a princess from Dahomey in the story. This is Princess Fassie. She is unknown as Queen Tassi Hangbé, had also long remained unknown to the general public. Emérick Boby, visual artist discovers part of the story of this brave woman, and reveals her pictorial portrait for the very first time to Beninese on the 2nd edition of the collective exhibition PERSPECTIVES#2 at the cultural space Le Centre.

Who is Princess Fassie?

A pictorial work of Princess Fassie by Emerick Boby

Princess Fassie is a deported amazon from Dahomey. It is part of the collection of Clemens Radauer. The latter has an important private collection of postcard photographs of human zoos exhibited in Europe and America in the 1870s at the end of the Second World War. These human zoos were organized to exhibit humans from other parts of Asia, America, Africa so that the North American and European riverine people could see the types of people that exist on earth. This is the reason that justifies this kind of exhibition of human zoos. But the real cause was to satisfy the stereotypes that Europeans and North Americans had about the rest of the world.

In the lot of exhibited zoos, Princess Fassie also participated in this exhibition. She was photographed. These photographs were exhibited for the very first time in 1910. This photograph was taken in the Dahomean camp at the factory of Charlesville. A factory created in 1645 which saw its decline in the 1860s. In history, this factory provided most of the weapons used during the First World War.

The crux of discovery of portrait of Princess Fassie

Princess Fassie is an erased female figure in the history of Dahomey. Emerick Bobyan atypical young visual artist, working on artistic themes related to women, children and climate change discovered in 2019, the story of this Amazon following deep research. “I was conducting research on brave female figures in Dahomey. Very quickly, I was surprised by the posture, the outfit, the dexterity of a portrait photo.” Following extensive research, the young plastic artist apprehends the identity of the brave woman who hides there in the photo in a private photographic collection of the collector Clemens Radauer.

This is Princess Fassie. The artist tries for three (03) good years to collect information on the princess, very erased from history. And, discovers that she was deported. “I do not know until then his year of deportation. » he said with consternation and rejoices in the hope of continuing the excavations. Through a pictorial work, Emerick Boby paints the portrait of the princess and reveals her to the whole world. A meticulous work of this young visual artist who surprises more than one, beyond his artistic universe.

L’exposition collective PERSPECTIVES is a general public opening organized by the cultural space The center. The initiative is in its second edition and makes it possible to shed light on contemporary artists and above all to reveal young talents in the visual arts through their work. Edition 2 brought together eight (08) artists in total, including Emerick Boby, Philippe Hacheme, Internal Syl, Ardhy Massamba, Patricorelart, Joannes God bless you, Marius Tchiakpe et Dario Tossou.