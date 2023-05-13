Home » Princess Kate plays the piano (Ukrainian blue) at Eurovision with the Kalush Orchestra – Corriere TV
World

Kate Middleton performed at the opening of the singing context with the 2022 winners

A Liverpool, at the final of Eurovision 2023 which was held on Saturday May 13, Kate Middleton she performed on the piano to accompany the Kalush Orchestra. The Ukrainian band last year won the singing contest with the song «Stefania». In 2022 the princess had immediately condemned, together with her wife William, the aggression against Ukraine. And at the coronation of King Charles, a week ago in London, she had wanted a photo with Olena Zelenska. The video was shared by Middleton on her social channels.

May 13, 2023 – Updated May 13, 2023, 11:41 pm

