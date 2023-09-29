Princess of Uzbekistan accused of money laundering | Info

Gulnara Karimova, the so-called “Princess of Uzbekistan”, is accused of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars.

The so-called “Princess of Uzbekistan” is accused by Swiss authorities of leading an international criminal organization that laundered hundreds of millions of dollars. Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of former dictator Islam Karimov, is accused of stealing hundreds of millions from Uzbekistan and bribing global government executives and officials, according to the Financial Times.

Karimova (51), has been in an Uzbek prison since 2019 and was indicted on Thursday in Switzerland on charges that she led an alleged criminal syndicate.

She allegedly laundered money through various companies and bank accounts located in that Swiss country.

The former UN diplomat’s organization is allegedly known as “The Office”, according to Swiss authorities, and consisted of more than 100 legitimate companies that secretly worked to hide stolen money to enrich their members, the Times reports.

For years, Karimova had immunity from prosecution due to her status as a diplomat, where she traveled the world, promoting her lavish lifestyle and famous friends.

The central hub of the criminal organization, which allegedly began in 2005, was allegedly a Swiss company called Zeromak, which went out of business in 2010. Zeromak’s creditors sued auditor EI after years of unusual activity, including millions spent on jewels, were found in the company’s accounts and luxury medical treatments, according to the Financial Times.

The former fashion designer allegedly used safe deposit boxes at Lombard Odier, a Swiss banking company, to store diamonds and precious stones worth millions. In addition, more than 400 million francs, or roughly $440 million, of assets in Karimov’s name are still frozen in the bank, the Times reported.

The bank is also under investigation for Karimova’s assets, under suspicion that it did not act sufficiently carefully in financial transactions and serious money laundering.

Karimova rejected the accusations. Her Geneva-based lawyer, Grégoire Mangeat, said the former socialist “disputes all the charges and will fight for her release”.

“The theory of a criminal organization is completely disputed. It was pulled out of the hat by Swiss prosecutors only a year ago, 10 years after the start of their investigation,” he said, reports the Financial Times. “Our client Gulnara Karimova has been in arbitrary detention for almost 10 years. She has no indication of how much longer she will have to spend in prison in Uzbekistan.

Despite the “princess’s” denials, Swiss prosecutors claimed that her organization “conducted its criminal activities as a professional business, following mandatory regulations and observing a strict division of tasks, while resorting to violence and intimidation”.

Switzerland began investigating her after her father died in 2016, causing her to lose her diplomatic immunity.

Karimova was also placed under house arrest in 2013 following political change in the Central Asian country and was convicted in 2017 of embezzlement in her home country, the Times reported.

Since then, her lawyers say she has been tortured and deprived of basic rights.

