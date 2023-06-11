Home » Print, no thanks. Meloni, von der Leyen and Rutte yield to the Tunisian president
World

Print, no thanks. Meloni, von der Leyen and Rutte yield to the Tunisian president

by admin
Print, no thanks. Meloni, von der Leyen and Rutte yield to the Tunisian president

TUNIS – A sort of political bow to Tunisian requests. And this time it’s not just that Giorgia Meloni to accept the pressing (albeit informal) invitation of the Tunisian presidency to avoid contacts with the press during the mission in North Africa: also Ursula von der Leyen and the Dutch premier Mark Rutte give the green light to a format that provides for an armored mission, inaccessible to reporters, impermeable to questions, far from the standards of a physiological confrontation between power and the press.

See also  China, with Russia as a 'fairer' international order

You may also like

George Soros passes the baton and gives 25...

Good morning! World丨Canada will hand over seized Russian...

Poor connections hurt the mobile app business

Shooting at a house in Annapolis, three people...

he stabs his son to death and shoots...

United States, shooting in a house in Annapolis:...

Heavy rainfall in northwest Pakistan has caused more...

Seka Aleksić took a girl who was bullied...

Monkey Island comes to Sea of ​​Thievies: trailer...

Even for the Azzurri of the Italy Under...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy