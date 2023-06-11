Print, no thanks. Meloni, von der Leyen and Rutte yield to the Tunisian president

TUNIS – A sort of political bow to Tunisian requests. And this time it’s not just that Giorgia Meloni to accept the pressing (albeit informal) invitation of the Tunisian presidency to avoid contacts with the press during the mission in North Africa: also Ursula von der Leyen and the Dutch premier Mark Rutte give the green light to a format that provides for an armored mission, inaccessible to reporters, impermeable to questions, far from the standards of a physiological confrontation between power and the press.