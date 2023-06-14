Pristina banned the entry of goods from Serbia Info

After the Pristina media reported that the Government of the self-proclaimed Kosovo had banned the import of Serbian goods, the implementation of that unilateral decision by the authorities in Pristina began.

Today, around 6 pm, the first tow truck transporting Serbian goods was returned from the Jarinje administrative crossing.

As reported by the reporter of Kosovo Online, in addition to the implementation of Pristina’s unilateral decision to ban the import of Serbian products, a rigorous control of passenger vehicles and passengers entering Kosovo from Serbia has also begun.



As reported by Kljan Kosova, in Merdar, the last truck with Serbian goods crossed the administrative crossing at 4 p.m., after which the Kosovo police did not allow the truck drivers to enter the territory of Kosovo.

Momirović: Contrary to all European principles

The Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade of Serbia, Tomislav Momirović, said that the government of temporary institutions in Pristina has been doing everything for a long time to threaten the establishment of economic stability in the Western Balkans, and strongly condemned Pristina’s announcements about stopping the free flow of goods.

Momirović assessed that this would be contrary to all European principles, which include the free flow of people, goods, services and capital, the relevant ministry announced.

“The Government of Serbia, together with its partners from the Western Balkans, is making every effort to try to relax and enable the free flow of people and goods, all with the aim of the progress and economic development of Serbia, but also of the entire region. Aljbin Kurti is at the political table in the Balkans,” Momirović said.

According to him, this exceeds all the political potentials invested to overcome the problems in a peaceful way.

“But despite that, we have to preserve peace because only in peace can we ensure the growth and progress of the entire region,” Momirović concluded.

“Do not travel through Serbia”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed Kosovo warned its fellow citizens to monitor the “tense security situation” and not to travel through Serbia, after today’s arrest of three members of the Kosovo police.

Citizens and “compatriots” are told to use other crossings until further information from Kosovo institutions, reports KosSev.

“Since there is a lot of fake news in circulation, the aim of which is to spread fear and chaos, follow the Kosovo Police for the latest official news,” the ministry added.

The warning followed the arrest of three members of the Kosovo Police, who are said in Belgrade to have entered central Serbia with long pipes and other equipment, i.e. to the municipality of Raška, while Pristina states that they are members of the border unit and that Serbian forces entered the territory of Kosovo and kidnapped them, reports KosSev.

