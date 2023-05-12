Privacy and social networks: when the Internet becomes antisocial ~ Words for Evil

Social media is an amazing way to break down barriers and bring people together. At least, that was the case originally… Because today it’s much less positive, what we see on the Net is a real masquerade: fake, intimidation, addiction…

Social networks are turning into an open wound infested with vermin and which will soon be festering and impossible to cure. Indeed, it suffices to scroll for a few minutes on the different platforms only to realize that a monster of frightening proportions looms on the horizon. THE social networkswhich were meant to bring us together, are pulling us apart, in the most horrible way.

Social networks in Africa, a continuous rise

Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube (to name but a few) are very successful in Africa, it’s undeniable. Social networks have gradually taken over the whole continent, the UN already reported it in 2010. But it is Facebook that today wins the prize with more than 206 million active users. The platform has become very popular here due to its ease of use, compatibility with mobile phones, which are widely used in the region, and its ability to connect people conveniently and efficiently. She is also very popular with professionals who are starting to sell onlinethe “Facebook economy” has been a resounding success, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

Social media – Credit: Image by Gerd Altmann of Pixabay

Facebook in Senegal, a great time

In my country, Senegal, Facebook was introduced in 2006. This was shortly after its initial launch in February of the same year. The platform quickly became popular, especially among young people. Today it has more than 2.6 million users.

Personally, I opened my Facebook account in 2009 (just for fun!). The experience was pleasant, especially since at the time, we found faces that had been lost sight of for years. It was therefore an opportunity to find childhood friends, former classmates and other acquaintances. The atmosphere was cordial and good-natured. There was flirting in the private messages, but nothing scary. Moreover, we were far from the time of excessive filters and photo retouching. We still looked pretty much like our profile pictures! And frankly, there was no headache to take a picture. In the end, it was the era of recklessness.

Facebook – Credit: Image by Simon of Pixabay

How have social networks become part of everyday life by taking up so much space?

I wouldn’t be able to tell you when Facebook has transformed. I left the platform, without regret, after nine years. With their addictive power, I was already seeing the enormous loss of time that social networks caused. So I decided to wean myself well before the addiction ! I remember I had an epiphany one night where I was supposed to be on my phone for 30 minutes… and I was still there three hours later, when I had to work the next day! Today, it is clear that Facebook is one of the most popular social networks in Senegal. It rivals the others which are also very popular. This is particularly the case ofInstagram and of TikTokthe latest addition to social networks and who has not yet said his last word.

Social networks have become a new way of life. We interact by interposed screen and we live our life through our smartphone. A phenomenon that is spreading and which paradoxically goes against what social networks were supposed to bring us at the start. Everything is done by written, audio or video message. When we look at the behavior of network users, we wonder when the rupture was consummated. It is clear that we have quickly moved away from the benevolence and sharing promised by Facebook and its acolytes at the start. We have sunk into the addictive, the harmful and the reprehensible in less time than it takes to realize it. THE social networks have made us mostly antisocial !

Young girls with their smartphones. Image credit: Saitarg via Iwaria

Privacy and social networks: towards a certain sinking

How did a platform that was supposed to bring people together end up pushing us apart? My answer might influence you. But, I challenge you to answer! Linger 15 minutes on any of the social networks, scroll through the newsfeed and ask yourself the question: “Who did I really get close to? », « What did I learn that was positive and reliable? “, “Was these 15 minutes useful to me? ». To all these questions, I bet the answer will be distressing. What we see today is that social networks have become the outlet for all our turpitude. Everything that you don’t allow yourself to say or do in “real life” finds its audience on these platforms, and people revel in it!

The content of what is shared is appalling. The expression ” private life “ has lost all meaning today. People are unable to distinguish between what should be shared, what should be protected and what has no interest in being revealed. The fault of this false image of caring community. A community that lifts you up and makes you grow wings with its hearts, its likes and its comments, but which does not hesitate to pillory you at the slightest misstep.

Today, with social networks, everyone’s privacy is given for all to see. Conflicts arise in intimacy and are settled in lives! Settlements, defamation and slander are commonplace. People allow themselves to judge others and talk about their lives, without even knowing them! By speaking out on social media, people seek community approval, so everyone becomes a expert in something ! Everyone gives their advice and there is something for everyone: advice on love relationships, health advice, advice on cooking recipes… in short, suspicious apothecaries who do counter psychology.

Seen from what is happening on the web, society is very clearly changing, and not necessarily for the better! The misuse of social networks that we are witnessing sinks us and leads us to new torments. Not to mention that the ambient sloppiness will only speed things up and make things worse…

The excesses of social networks

When you go around social networks, what you discover is the hidden face of our Company. What is ugliest and most unhealthy in it appears. When we are hidden behind our smatphone and computer keyboards, whatever evil we can produce comes out. How to explain that the most insignificant of people in real life can become a monster of an indescribable cruelty once connected? Why does social media give us a sense of unlimited power? What malaise, what pain, can lead to wanting to harm others? Especially when this person is a complete stranger to us! You have to believe that it brings inner satisfaction… if not why?

Social networks, because they are very badly used, do more harm than good.

What if we talked about all the evils they created or helped to exacerbate?

photo credit Iwaria

Misinformation

Social networks facilitate spreading false information. This has dramatic consequences: People begin to doubt reliable information and trust unreliable sources! We can, for example, mention the latest fake news: the one concerning the divorce of the footballer Achrafi Hakimi who would have put all his property in his mother’s name!

Disinformation, by creating a sentiment d’injustice and of dissatisfaction, can also contribute to the radicalization of individuals. In the medium and long term, the consequences of false information can be serious : Extremist groups take advantage of this to spread their ideology by recruiting new members. Misinformation can also be used to manipulate public opinion and influencing elections and political decisions. Finally, it contributes to spread hatred and discrimination.

La cyberintimidation

Social media is used to intimidate, harass or threaten people online. There cyberbullying can have devastating health effects mental and emotional victims. (Depression, loss of self-confidence, anxiety, social isolation, suicidal thoughts…)

The addiction

Social networks can be extremely addictive, especially for young users. However, excessive use of social networks can lead to addiction, accompanied by sleep disturbances and a reduction in the time devoted to more productive activities. Young people are not the only victims either.

Image credit: Oladimeji Ajegbile via Pexels

Adults also find it extremely difficult to part with their smartphone and disconnect. This has an impact on the interactions sociales, even in families. Today, we prefer to manipulate our phone, send messages and publish snaps rather than having a rewarding discussion with a loved one face-to-face.

The breach of privacy

Social networks often collect user data, which can be sold to third parties or used for advertising purposes. This can violate users’ privacy and compromise their online security.

What future for African youth via their social networks?

Social networks still have a bright future ahead of them in Africa. If we don’t change our attitude and if we don’t modify our interactions on these platformsit’s a whole part of our culture which will soon be reduced to nothing. It is undeniable that in Africa, and particularly in Senegal, the values ​​that have been instilled in us are not all compatible with our relationship to social networks. In Senegal, education and enriching careers were always put forward, we were far from the cult of current mediocrity.

What is sad is that social networks could be incredible positive tools if we made a way of it. communication and sharing. But instead, we’re witnessing a big square or a palaver tree where only questions are debated empty and irrelevant topics.

It is up to young people to become aware of the negative aspect of current social networks. No offense to some, make social networks a tribunal where one judges, slanders, lies and condemns does not call for anything good for the future. Need we remind you that our freedom ends where that of others begins ? It is high time that we question our attitudes and that we turn again to the useful and the pleasant.

Personally, I feel a deep discomfort when I spend too much time on the networks. I see how no one is authentic anymore. These platforms have managed the feat of depriving us of our particularities and making us clones. It only takes one person to do one thing and it gives them more visibility and for the rest of the world to follow the « trend ». Good or bad ? Never mind. The main thing is to make yourself known and earn likes, subscribers and become popular! Good for you.