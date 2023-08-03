Home » Private individuals in the future of investee companies, Lagalla opens to entrances in Gesap, Rap and AMG
World

Private individuals in the future of investee companies, Lagalla opens to entrances in Gesap, Rap and AMG

by admin
Private individuals in the future of investee companies, Lagalla opens to entrances in Gesap, Rap and AMG

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

He had already hoped for it during the discussion of the estimated budget 23-25. He affirms it again in the press conference of his first year as mayor. Roberto Lagalla says he is convinced of the possibility of evaluating forms of public-private partnership to support the future organization of the investee companies of the Municipality of Palermo. The cornerstone…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Private individuals in the future of investee companies, Lagalla opens to entries into Gesap, Rap and AMG appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Australia Sky News YouTube Channel Suspended for Controversial Epidemic Information-BBC News

You may also like

Paris, film robbery at the Piaget jewelry store:...

Vojvodina vs. APOELA in the qualifiers for the...

The mutineers of Niger do not give up....

Sky – Samardzic-Inter, all settled: the afternoon meeting...

In Banja Luka, a kilogram of cocaine was...

Five Serbs in the competition for the best...

President Castro Confirms L 11 Billion Payment to...

“So the construction sites are blocked”

The A1 changes formula and starts on 1...

US-Japan-South Korea Alliance Deepens, Providing Strategic Shift in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy