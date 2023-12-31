Private life of Dragomir Bojanić Gidra | Entertainment

Dragomir Bojanić Gidra loved his colleague until the end of his life, these are unknown details about his private life.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot

The series “Žika’s Dynasty” is one of our television phenomena, because no matter how many times it is repeated, the audience never gets bored. Great credit for this goes to the main actor, the famous Dragomir Bojanić Gidra, who was authentic both on the small screen, on the screen and off camera.

Dragomir Bojanić Gidra was born in Kragujevac in 1933. He had a very difficult childhood. The mother of our famous actor died of tuberculosis, and his father, an officer of the Yugoslav army, was shot by the enemy army.

The tragedies did not break him. In Kragujevac, he graduated from high school for meat, fruit and vegetable processing. He was hardworking, responsible and brave, and in love with art. That is why he enrolled in the Academy of Theatre, Film, Radio and Television in Belgrade, in the class of Raša Plaović.

Gidra, who was also a member of the Yugoslav Drama Theater, and made his film debut with a role in “Doctor M’s Echelon”. In our cinematography, he played more than 30 roles, both main ones and minor ones. And he also played outside the borders of Yugoslavia, in Italy under the pseudonym Anthony Gidra. In the 1960s, he acted in as many as a dozen westerns and action films there.



See description

WHEN SHE GAVE BIRTH TO HIS DAUGHTER THE ENTIRE BELGRADE SHAKED! You didn’t know this from Dragomir Bojanić Gidra – he married the SAME WOMAN 3 times!

Hide description

Source: Youtube/printscreen/Žabokrečina Br. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: Youtube/printscreen/ŽabokrečinaNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Youtube/printscreen/ŽabokrečinaNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: Youtube/printscreen/ŽabokrečinaNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Youtube/printscreen/ŽabokrečinaNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Youtube/printscreen/ŽabokrečinaNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

The love of his life was the actress Ljiljana Kondić, who also starred in “Žika’s Dynasty”.

They met while he was studying acting, and their love was crowned in 1966. He loved the actress born in Savinac, the famous Ljeposava from the series “Đekna is not dead yet, and we don’t know where,” he loved with all his heart. He called his Ljiljana Ljalja, and when she gave him a daughter Jelena in 1970, he waited for her in front of the maternity hospital with three cars with musicians from Skadarlija.

Yugoslavia talked about the strength of their love. Those who knew them say that they were quite different, their relationship could be “tumultuous”, they divorced twice, married twice, but at the beginning and at the end great love remained.

“I didn’t believe that I could be so ‘caught’. When I was young, I couldn’t even imagine that one day I would be so attached to the family. We are carried by the common wind, and Ljalja blinks over me. For the family, the fluid that is extremely important it brings us together,” said Gidra.



See description

WHEN SHE GAVE BIRTH TO HIS DAUGHTER THE ENTIRE BELGRADE SHAKED! You didn’t know this from Dragomir Bojanić Gidra – he married the SAME WOMAN 3 times!

Hide description

Source: YouTube/ Sasha Fierce /printscreenNo. image: 6 1 / 6 Source: YouTube/ Sasha Fierce /printscreenNo. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: YouTube/ Sasha Fierce /printscreenNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: YouTube/ScreenshotNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: YouTube/ScreenshotNo. picture: 6 5 / 6 Source: MONDO TVNo. picture: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

01:31 ACTORS ASKED TO SLEEP TO THE NAKED SKIN! She was in a frenzy, she didn’t know what to do, and then the LEGENDARY GIDRA ​​approached her and told her THIS Source: Kurir televizija

Source: Kurir televizija

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD/ Courier/ K.B.)

Share this: Facebook

X

