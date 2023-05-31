Private party in an official residence: the son of Japanese premier Kishida forced to resign

Shotaro Kishidathe son of the Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida (pictured), will resign from the post of executive secretary for the political affairs of his father and older brother. The reason? Have used the official residence of the prime minister for one private party end of the year, last December 30th.

The photos, published by the weekly Shukan Bunshun, have unleashed thegeneral outrage: the pictures indeed show Shotaro and his relatives posing on the red-carpeted staircase and standing at a podium, as if they were holding a press conference. The Prime Minister he said he severely reprimanded his son for the initiative, but his statements failed to appease the criticism from the opposition nor the disapproval of public opinion which caused his approval ratings to plummet.

“As secretary for political affairs, a public position, his actions have been inappropriate and I have decided to replace him to make him take responsibility,” said the premier In person to journalists, adding that another secretary will take his son’s place, Takayoshi Yamamoto.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the prime minister’s son ends up in the spotlight for having exploited his official position for private activities: Shotaro he has previously been “reprimanded” for using embassy cars for private visits to Britain and Paris, as well as buying souvenirs for Cabinet members at a luxury department store in London while accompanying his father on trips.