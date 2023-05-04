Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears a rare Bulgari diamond at the MET Gala 2023 – MONDO MODA

O Bulgari Laguna Blu is a diamond with exceptional color saturation and a vibrant oceanic blue that was featured in the fabulous necklace worn by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the MET Gala 2023. It is valued at $25 million.

In an accident of nature, the stones are produced by the random presence of the atomic trace element boron within the carbon structure of diamond during its formation deep in the Earth’s core.

Originally, the Bulgari Laguna Blu diamond was set as a ring by Bulgari to a special order by the original owner with a pear-cut stone – the third largest Fancy Vivid pear-cut blue diamond to be auctioned.

In the mid-1950s, Bulgari began introducing bold chromatic combinations of gemstones and colors that graced designs, borrowing from and celebrating Roman artistic and architectural heritage. Cornflower blue sapphires or forest green emeralds can be found associated with richly saturated citrines, amethysts or tourmalines in one and the same Bulgari piece. This bold trend in color associations and sculptural jewelry was unleashed in the 1970s and beyond, becoming one of Bulgari’s most identifiable aesthetics.

Bulgari has assembled the Laguna Blu diamond into an elegant, reduced ring, exposing all the stone’s facets to their best vantage point, demonstrating the jeweler’s ability to maximize the intrinsic beauty of an exceptional diamond.

After being worn at the MET Gala, the Bulgari Laguna Blu will be on display at the Mandarin Oriental from May 11th, ahead of its sale during Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva in May.

The Bulgari Laguna Blu is part of a larger collection from the same consignor that also includes two other Bulgari-signed white diamonds from the same period in the early 1970s – a pear-cut diamond weighing 12.08 carats (estimated CHF 550,000-640,000 /$600,000-700,000); and step-cut diamond weighing 18.78 carats (estimate CHF 830,000-1,285,000 / US$900,000-1,400,000).