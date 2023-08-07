PRM Deputy Charged with Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering: Public Ministry Seeks Coercive Measures

Title: Public Ministry Seeks Coercive Measures Against PRM Deputy for Drug Trafficking and Money Laundering

Subtitle: Deputy Rosa Amalia Pilarte López and Family Face Accusations

Santo Domingo – The Public Ministry has requested the judge of the Special Instruction of the Supreme Court of Justice, Napoleón Estévez Lavandier, to impose coercive measures against Rosa Amalia Pilarte López, a deputy from the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), who is accused of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Deputy Attorney Pedro Amador has sought the opening of a trial against Pilarte López, who stands alongside her husband, Miguel Arturo López Florencio (Miky López), and their two children, Ada María Pilarte and José Antonio Román. The Public Ministry has filed a criminal accusation against the entire family before the jurisdiction of La Vega.

These serious allegations have led to the initiation of legal proceedings against the PRM legislator and her family members. The accusatory deposition prepared by the Public Ministry implicates them in drug trafficking and money laundering activities.

The gravity of the charges has prompted the Public Ministry to request that the judge impose coercive measures against Pilarte López and her family. These measures may include house arrest, the freezing of assets, travel restrictions, or any other necessary steps to ensure their presence during the trial proceedings.

The accused legislator from the PRM, who previously enjoyed the benefits of parliamentary immunity, will now have to face the legal consequences if found guilty. The allegations leveled against Pilarte López and her family have serious implications, undermining public trust and raising concerns regarding the integrity and commitment of elected officials towards the rule of law.

As the trial progresses, the Dominican Republic’s justice system will play a crucial role in ensuring a fair and transparent legal process. The society looks forward to a thorough investigation and subsequent trial to establish the veracity of the accusations against the PRM deputy and her family.

The case against Rosa Amalia Pilarte López and her family serves as a reminder that no individual, regardless of their status or position, is above the law. The outcome of this trial will not only determine the fate of the accused but also send a powerful message about the country’s determination to combat drug trafficking and money laundering at all levels.

The Public Ministry’s decision to seek coercive measures against Pilarte López demonstrates a commitment to upholding justice and holding accountable those involved in illegal activities. The trial will undoubtedly be closely watched, as it has the potential to expose the depths of the alleged criminal network and the impact it may have had on society.

