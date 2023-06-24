Prmeinuo Sedrik Rusel | Sport

The famous Belgian striker died this Saturday

Former Coventry and Wolverhampton striker, Sedrik Rusel, died at the age of 46, unofficially as a result of a heart attack. The former Belgium national team player, for whom he played three times, was a teammate of the legendary center forward Robbie Keane in Coventry, where they formed a tandem in the 1999/2000 season. Then in February 2001, he moved to neighboring Wolverhampton, where he spent 18 months before returning to Belgium, where he played for Mons.

“Our legend and club ambassador, Cedric Russel, passed away this Saturday. The club is devastated by this news and sends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. You marked our history.”

Roussel played for several Belgian clubs, and also performed in Russia, the Netherlands, Italy and Cyprus. Coventry also announced his death. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Cedric Roussel.”

