Pro-government copies of Wikipedia in Russia

At the end of June, the non-final version of The week, an alternative to the Russian-language edition of the popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia. Ruviki, whose contents seem to comply with Russian state censorship wanted by President Vladimir Putin, is a particular project: it was founded by Vladimir V. Medeyko, the former director of Wikimedia Russia, the Russian section of the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the servers of Wikipedia. Medeyko has long been a respected figure among Wikipedia contributors in Russia, that is, among the people who write encyclopedia entries, and his abandonment of the platform, for reasons that are not yet entirely clear, has left many former colleagues displaced.

Medeyko had started working on the Russian-language version of Wikipedia in 2003, two years after it opened. At the time it was a site with a few thousand pages, while today it has almost 2 million articles and is the seventh most visited edition in the world, with about 95 million users a month. As of April 2023, it was the eighth most visited site in all of Russia.

Although it did not originate as a news portal (it is not an online newspaper), over time, and especially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian version of Wikipedia has taken on a similar function. By the end of June, when the Wagner group had begun its revolt by marching towards Moscow, the Wikipedia page titled “The Mutiny of the Wagner Group”, which was constantly updated by the site administrators, had recorded 270,000 views in just a few hours. Other media outlets in the country, including news aggregator Google News, had been blocked by the government, which wanted to control information about the ongoing uprising.

In recent years, the Russian government has tried to hinder Wikipedia’s activities, accusing the site of not respecting the laws that regulate the media sector. This, the Wikimedia Foundation said, resulted in more than $200 million in fines from March 2022 to June 2023. In parallel, Russian government officials and state agencies have mooted the possibility of shutting down the site permanently, though the Minister for Digital Affairs, Maksut Shadaev, said that «at the moment there are no plans in this sense» (the only blockade, temporary, was imposed in 2015).

In light of the role that Wikipedia has carved out over time in Russia, becoming one of the few sites almost never affected by government censorship, Medeyko’s decision to open Ruviki seemed surprising to many.

In a item published at the end of May on the Habr site, which hosts bloggers who deal with technology, Medeyko explained the reasons for her resignation. He said Wikipedia is now an organization closed in on itself and difficult to change, despite countless attempts at reform over the past decade. He also wrote that the mechanisms that ensured the “reliability and neutrality” of the contents came under “unprecedented pressure” following the “events in Ukraine” (Medeyko does not speak of an invasion, which neither does the Russian government, and does not specify where the pressures come from). According to Medeyko, all of this has caused Wikipedia to develop an “ambiguous” reputation in Russia, which makes it difficult to bring on new contributors. The reasons offered by Medeyko seemed not very solid and specious to various former colleagues.

According to Medeyko, Ruviki should in theory solve all these problems. The site is quite sparse for now, and Medeyko seems intent on curbing future interventions by what he calls “volunteers” (in the beta version of Ruviki they cannot create or edit content) by balancing them with the work of professional editors. Various pages on topics sensitive to the Russian government are carefully edited in a way that seems compatible with Russian state propaganda: among others, Ruviki’s article on the Wagner group does not mention last July’s uprising.

The ease with which it is possible to create copies of Wikipedia without particular difficulties, especially from an intellectual property point of view, has to do with the free license used by the platform, which allows for the creation of so-called “forks”. A fork is the copy of one or more articles (in theory also of every single content available on Wikipedia), subsequently modified or enriched: for example AppPedia is a fork of Wikipedia entirely dedicated to the world of apps and software. For this reason, just a few weeks after its launch, around 1.9 million articles are already available on Ruviki: almost all of them “forked” from the Russian version of Wikipedia (which has 2 million).

Ruviki is not the first pro-government fork of the Russian Wikipedia. In August 2022 it was in fact launched Runiversalisan online encyclopedia that describes itself as “fueled by common sense and traditional values, [e] seasoned with a Russian accent». It is not clear how successful the project has been in Russia or why Ruviki opened after just one year. Runiversalis had been presented by Anton Gorelkin, a prominent member of the Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament), as a project explicitly supported by the government: in his words “any attempt to give the articles a Eurocentric, liberal, left-leaning slant would have been suppressed. Ruviki, on the other hand, seems to adopt a more nuanced strategy: Medeyko immediately denied any connection with the Russian government, speaking generically of “investors who believe in the project”.

Plans to create an alternative to Wikipedia in Russia, at least in part controlled by the government, have been announced several times since 2010. Almost all of them involved the digitization of the Great Russian Encyclopedia – a 36-volume encyclopedia, heir of the more famous Great Soviet Encyclopedia, and about the quality of which doubts have been expressed. In 2014 and then again in 2019, President Vladimir Putin repeatedly spoke out in favor of such an operation. Today the only countries where Wikipedia is completely inaccessible are Myanmar and China: in the latter it is available Baidu Baikea heavily censored collaborative encyclopedia.

