Pro-Iran militia fires rockets on Syrian U.S. military, wounds three

[文/观察者网 王世纯]According to a report on the US “Politico” website on August 24, the US Central Command issued a statement on August 24 confirming that on the 24th local time, “suspected Iranian-backed militants” launched a rocket attack in Syria. One U.S. service member suffered minor injuries and two others are being evaluated for minor injuries.

After the attack, U.S. military Apache helicopter gunships destroyed several vehicles and “assessed that two to three attackers were killed,” Central Command said.

Source of US troops stationed in Syria: social media

Screenshot of the statement of the US Central Command

The statement said that the attack started at about 7:20 p.m. local time. The rockets first hit the edge of the Conoco oil and gas field bases where the US military is stationed in northeastern Syria, and then hit around the “Green Village” base.

In response, U.S. military helicopters dispatched gunships that destroyed at least three vehicles and assessed the shooting of those suspected of firing the rockets. From the rocket attack to the US counterattack, the whole process lasted about two hours.

It is not clear who carried out the rocket attack. Earlier on the 24th local time, the US military carried out air strikes on the infrastructure of the militias affiliated to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria. Regarding whether the two incidents that occurred on the same day were related, the U.S. military did not provide further explanation.

Regarding the airstrikes in Syria, Colin Carr, undersecretary of defense for policy, said on the 24th: “We will not tolerate attacks by Iranian-backed forces on our forces anywhere in the world, including in Syria, and we will Do not hesitate to protect yourself and take appropriate additional measures.”

Carr said the U.S. military searched the site for 11 bunker targets, but ended up targeting only nine of them because they had intelligence to confirm that people had entered the bunkers before the attack. In order to avoid casualties, the U.S. military has delayed strikes on those targets “very cautiously,” he said.

Carr said the strikes underscored that the United States would not hesitate to defend itself if attacked, and had nothing to do with the ongoing Iran nuclear talks.

At the moment, the U.S. military controls several oil wells in eastern Syria. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on the 13th that the U.S. military dispatched a convoy of 89 oil tankers that day to transfer the oil stolen from Syria through illegal border crossings. to bases in Iraq. On the 11th, 144 vehicles were transported for illegal oil extraction.

The Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources recently issued a statement saying that in the first half of this year, the average daily output of Syrian oil was 80,300 barrels, of which more than 80%, or about 66,000 barrels, were plundered by “the US military and the armed forces it supports”.