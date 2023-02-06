Former South Carolina Governor and Trump official Nikki Haley is expected to announce a presidential run later this month. Haley’s political career has established her as a strong supporter of Israel, and she’s highlighted that record in recent months. She first teased the notion of running for the GOP nomination at a Christians United for Israel (CUFI) event last summer.

In 2015 Haley became the first Governor to sign legislation targeting the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. The bill became a template for stifling Palestine activism throughout the country, and 35 states currently have such a law in effect. The bill was first initiated by South Carolina State Rep. Alan Clemmons, who brought a delegation of Texas lawmakers to the Israeli Knesset shortly before that state passed its own anti-BDS bill.

“Christians in the US and Americans in general have a great deal of respect for Israel,” said Clemmons at the time. “We believe God has given us a duty to support Israel, so it was not a huge leap for South Carolina to stand up for Israel when it is being terrorized economically by the discriminatory, antisemitic practices engaged in by the BDS movement.”

“Nikki Haley is a strong leader. She is very conservative in her views. When we worked on the effort, Gov. Haley partnered with our legislatures to sign the anti-BDS bill into law without delay.”

As Trump’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations (UN) from January 2017 to December 2018 Haley further solidified herself as a passionate defender of Israel and an enemy of Palestinian self-determination. She helped cut funding to the United Nations Relief Works Agency (UNRWA), led the effort to withdraw the United States from the UN Human Rights Council, and defended Israel killing more than 50 Palestinians at the Gaza border in 2018. Haley even threw a party for countries that refused to condemn the Trump administration for officially recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Hayley made no statement after 10 Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid on Jenin on January 26, but she immediately expressed condemnation after a Palestinian gunman killed six settlers and a Ukrainian woman the following day. After settlers began attacking Palestinian property, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that settlements would be expanded in response to the attack, Haley tweeted, “Israel has a right to self-defense” twice.

Israel has a right to self-defense. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 29, 2023

Haley’s support for Israel is so deep that she’s even criticized AIPAC for insufficient loyalty toward the country. While addressing a Republican Jewish Coalition conference in 2021 she attacked the lobbying group for hosting politicians who support resuscitating the Iran nuclear deal that the Trump administration violated.

“But there’s one thing I don’t get, and I’m not saying anything to you that I have not said to their leaders,” she told the crowd. “Why do they invite politicians to their conference who strongly support the Iran nuclear deal? I want all Democrats to support Israel as much as Republicans do,” she said. “But if you make bipartisanship the whole reason for existence, then you lose sight of the policies you’re fighting for in the first place.”

Despite the criticism, Haley has spoken at AIPAC events many times. In 2017 she told attendees of the group’s annual policy conference that she would take on any country that impeded U.S. support for Israel. “I wear heels. It’s not for a fashion statement,” she said. “It’s because if I see something wrong, we’re going to kick ’em every single time.”

At a December 2022 Republican Jewish Coalition meeting, Haley attacked Biden’s Israel policy and assured the crowd that she would destroy any negotiation progress with Iran if elected. “Look at how this president has treated Israel,” she said. The Jewish state doesn’t even know if we have her back any more. Israel shouldn’t have to wonder whether American stands with her after every election.”

“If Biden succeeds in getting back in the Iran Deal, I will make you a promise, I’ve said it before, the next president will shred it on her first day in office,” she continued.

Haley is expected to make her official presidential announcement on February 15 in Charleston.