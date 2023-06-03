Pro Reko European champion 2023 won the Champions League New Belgrade lost in the final | Sports

Pro Reko won the Champions League for the third time in a row. Novi Belgrade fell in the title match.

Pro Reko beat Novi Beograd 14:11 in the final of the Champions League in Belgrade and took the title from Serbia to Italy for the second time in a row – again after the victory against the Serbian “super-team”. The Italian giant became the champion of Europe for the third time in a row and under the leadership of the Croatian Sandro Sukna won the most prestigious club trophy in the world for the 11th time. Novi Beograd was once again extremely close to the goal, they played a great final tournament in which they knocked out Olympiakos and Barceloneta, but in the final they still met the (best) opponent.

In front of around 3,000 spectators, in a great atmosphere at the swimming pool in New Belgrade, the Genovese dominated and in the second quarter played four minutes with one less player and thus scored two goals. Živko Gocić’s team fought, but the Italians had the unstoppable Francesco Di Fulvi and Gergo Zalanki, who scored four goals each, while the great Aleksandar Ivović scored three. In the ranks of the Serbian team, Spanish goaltender Alvaro Granados scored five goals, and Strahinja Rašović three. Granados played spectacularly at the end of the season and was recognized as the MVP of the final tournament of the Champions League.