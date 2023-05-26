Proactive social networks and mental health | MobIT

At the Proactive conference, which takes place from May 25 to 27 in Jahorina, the World cafe workshop attracted a lot of attention, where lecturers and participants tried to reach conclusions on numerous topics.

One of them is the problem of social networks and their impact on mental health.

Dayana Šipraga Zlojutro, a psychotherapist, asked the participants numerous questions to which she received interesting answers about how social networks affect us.

Her opinion is that social networks in combination with the free market have led to the use of man in a special way. That identity has become a commodity, and that this phenomenon has caused permanent instability in man’s self-esteem and sense of leading a meaningful life.

“The networks have led us to polarize our opinion, where we only recognize whether we are for or against certain things, because we lack critical thinking. There is no context, no middle ground, no moderation, which ultimately leads us to distort reality. We reality we see distorted, nothing is as it seems, even though it pulls us in,” Zlojutro said.

She pointed out that the issue of mental health is no longer just a matter of psychology.

“It’s actually a political issue, a cultural issue and finally a media and digital issue. How does all this affect us? Mental health is very much threatened by social networks where addiction develops, influence on self-confidence, problems with maintaining attention, information overload, problem with prioritization. All this varies by age category, because the same things are not important to an adolescent and a businessman,” says Zlojutro.

She emphasized that the question of responsibility also arises.

“If my scientific paper gets 15 likes on the networks, and some girl’s flat abs get 3000, the question arises, what are we actually doing and what are the values ​​we cherish?” Bad Morning asked.

Physiological and physical changes in us prove that the influence of social networks is huge.

“Our brain secretes dopamine or cortisol depending on what we have clicked and thus affects our mood. Also, there are physical changes such as pain in the neck or lumps on the fingers from holding the phone. Among other things, the use of networks has a huge impact and to the language, and when we give the language, we have given everything,” Zlojutro said.

In the end, we came to the most important question. What can we do to protect our mental health?

Consciously filtering the sources and amount of information, controlling the time spent on the phone, but also working on media and information literacy, is the conclusion of this workshop.

