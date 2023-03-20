Nikola Jokić and Denver play against Brooklyn, but the start was delayed and then the problems continued…

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokic and Denver are visiting Brooklyn in New York, and the start of the match has been delayed. Then the problems continued, so that at one point there was no picture or sound from the hall! The reason was soon discovered, the blame fell on a van located near the hall that was left without electricity. It is a van that is doing the TV broadcast of this duel.

The problem could not be solved in time, first the start of the match was delayed, then somehow they found a compromise solution, started the match without a tone and even the quarter time clock did not work. He was working on a clock that measures the time for the attack.

Only towards the end of the first quarter did the technical problems begin to be resolved, although not everything has been fixed yet. At one point in the match, there was an interruption as a signal appeared for the audience to start applauding, so the TV screens read “Applause, applause” in the middle of the match.

The Nuggets were convincing in the first part (33:21), with a great performance by Jamal Murray who scored 18 points (4/4 for three), Michael Porter Junior added 7, Nikola Jokic recorded 2 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists. .