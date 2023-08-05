Problems in Belgrade due to the storm | Info

The storm in Belgrade caused a number of problems.

Source: Mondo

In the Serbian capital today, around 2:00 p.m., the beginning of the storm occurred in the wider territory of the city, and the narrow center of Belgrade was extremely affected at around 2:30 p.m. by a strong and destructive storm accompanied by heavy rainfall, strong wind and hailit was announced from the Secretariat for Defense Affairs, Emergency Situations and Coordination.

As stated, this caused a number of problems on the territory of the city, but what is most critical is that infrastructure objects were affected, primarily a large number of distribution substations, as well as the 35 kilowatt substation, especially the territories of Čukarica, Bežaniijska kosa and New Belgrade.

As a result, the city’s water supply system is threatened because a number of wells are left without power. This means that consumers on the left bank of the Sava are at risk, especially fellow citizens who live in multi-story buildings. “The storm was announced, so today, by order of the mayor, everyone is at an increased level of engagement and is working to eliminate malfunctions. It is important to note that a number of city transport lines had a number of changes, there was a stoppage on lines 23 and 53 because a tree fell in Kneza Višeslava Street, then a tree fell in Milentija Popovića Street, there was a lightning strike in the substation in Milentija Popovića, and at one point trams and trolleybuses were at a standstill, line 41 due to a problem in Paunova, while lines 12 and 13 in Požeška had a problem.

Due to the large number of trees that fell in Zemun, Vrtlarska and Rade Končara streets, there was a problem on lines 17, 45, 73, 18, 45, 81, 85, 88, 612, 704, 706, 707. There was a problem in Sarajevska street on lines 52, 53, 56 due to falling trees. On the Old Novi Sad road, the roof fell, so in cooperation with the Department for Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Interior, traffic was rerouted while the crews are working to eliminate the problem.

There was also a big problem when part of the roof structure and facade fell in Milana Uzelc Street. For now, the volume of precipitation in some parts of the city is more than 50 liters in less than an hour, and the storm is expected to last, according to the announcements of the RHMZ, until the late evening hours, as well as tomorrow, but in a reduced volume.

However, there is a fear that there will still be hailstorms and strong stormy winds, as well as 15 to 20 liters of rain in some parts of the city. We also have a problem with torrential streams in several locations in the city, we had no major difficulties on the canal network, but that area is also being monitored.

Crews from all utility companies will continue to be on the ground. “Zelenilo Beograd” PUK workers had 140 interventions in two hours, and “Gradska čistoća” assists “Belgrade Waterworks and Sewerage” and “Gradska zelenil” in removing branches and freeing drains.

There are damaged facades and vehicles on the streets of the city in several locations. Today, the mayor of Belgrade appealed to his fellow citizens to prepare for the storm, and this warning is still in effect, and fellow citizens are asked to pay attention to the things they have on their terraces, flat roofs, and to secure and put them away. in the announcement of the Secretariat for Defense Affairs, Emergency Situations and Coordination.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:08 Storm in Belgrade 1 Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

