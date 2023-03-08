In the United States of America, there has allegedly been a rift between the White House and the intelligence services due to alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Pentagon i administration of the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden they are currently not cooperating well according to the information of the “New York Times”, and everything revolves around the war in Ukraine and the alleged war crimes committed by Russia. The Pentagon is blocking Biden and his administration from sharing evidence of alleged Russian war crimes with the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

According to officials, in the United States there are currently “two streams“. The first group they belong to US military generals, opposes a proposal to assist the International Criminal Court in The Hague regarding Russian soldiers and their alleged crimes because of the fear that there will be a kind of precedent in which the way could allegedly be opened for the criminal prosecution of the Americans. As for the other side, the US Department of Justice and intelligence services believe that all evidence should be shared with the International Criminal Court in The Hague owned by the United States of America, the “New York Times” reports.

According to unofficial information, the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, is considering how to solve this pressing problem. Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Karim Khan leads the investigation process that began when the war in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. In case they are information and evidence about the decisions of Russian military and political officials to target civilian infrastructure and to abduct thousands of Ukrainian children in the occupied territory.

Breaking News: The Pentagon is blocking the U.S. from sharing evidence on Russian atrocities in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court, officials said. Military leaders fear setting a precedent that might pave the way for it to prosecute Americans.https://t.co/xnHCjkkZnK — The New York Times (@nytimes)March 8, 2023

In December 2022, The US Congress has authorized the United States to assist in the investigation, and eventual indictment, of war crimes committed in Ukraine.. But within President Biden’s administration, there has been a rift, and that conflict is taking place behind closed doors, away from the public eye.

“Russian troops have committed war crimes as well as crimes against humanity in Ukraine, and Ukrainians deserve justice. We are working to publicly expose Russian crimes in Ukraine so that the whole world knows what Russian forces are doing“, she stated Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council of the United States of America.

(MONDO/New York Times)