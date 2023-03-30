Goodbye transparency e competition. The exceptions to tenders introduced starting from 2019 to “unblock construction sites” and further expanded during the pandemic will not expire at the end of June, as expected, but will become structural. It is one of the pillars of the new Procurement Code approved by the cabinet on Tuesday. A solution chosen by State Councilwho wrote the text, but made even more disruptive by Meloni government that – at the request of theAnci – has decided to also allow the small municipalities lacking the skills and personnel to entrust independently jobs up to 500 thousand euros. The justificationaccording to Lega, is that this will mean “faster procurement, saving time”. Thesis reiterated by the minister Matthew Salviniwhich in addition to attacking theanac (guilty of pointing out that “it’s a favor to the bad guys“) claims that “at least a year will be saved in the preliminary investigation phase of the file”. But the thesis shows the ropes in the face of the data collected by the national anti-corruption authority itself. According to which already today almost l‘80% of the works passes for direct assignments o negotiated procedures. Moral: in itself the new Code will have no effect, for example, on the recovery of delays in the expenditure of Pnrr funds.

The latest annual report of the Anac, relating to 2021, analyzed the trend of public contracts starting from the National database managed by the authority. In that year, the total value of contracts equal to or greater than 40,000 euros amounted to 199.4 billion euros – for comparison, it is the value of the entire share of the Recovery and resilience facility destined for Italy – of which 86.1 for supplies, 70 for services and 43 for works. More than half (131 thousand) of the 213 thousand contracts total amount was lower than the threshold of 150 thousand euros, under which already from 2020 you can proceed via direct assignment to a company chosen at the discretion of the contracting station. Another 61 thousand did not exceed 1 million eurosin which case it is already allowed to use the negotiated procedure without tender inviting at least 5 companies in rotation. Beyond 15 milesthen they settled down between 1 and 5 millioncase in which if it comes to works it is sufficient to consult at least 10 operators (for services and supplies only 5). Taking into consideration the suns work contracts – i “construction sites” real – it turns out then that well the 98% of contractsworth almost 19 billion, concerned works with a value of less than 5 milliontherefore below the Community threshold.

But how have the contracting authorities actually decided to move, in front of the chance to avoid the races? They caught it in almost 80% of cases: “With the open procedure, around 18.5% of the total procedures were assigned in 2021”, writes Anac, “while in 37,1% It is in the 37,6% of the cases (for a total of no less than 75.7%) the contracting authorities used a negotiated procedure without publication of the notice and direct assignment respectively”. Another 5,8% opted for the restricted procedure (still a race) el‘1% for the negotiated procedure after publication of the notice.

What will change from July, with the entry into force of the new Code? Little. Up to 150,000 eurosdirect assignment becomes the rule, from 150,000 to 5.3 million, the contracting station will still be able to choose the negotiated procedure. The races will therefore continue to be the exception, exactly as it already happens now. The main novelties are others: the go-ahead for the discussed integrated procurement, the liberalization of cascading subcontracting and above all the decision to once again slow down progress towards qualification of the contracting stationsstill over 35 thousand today, expected from 2016 and always remained a dead letter.

This is flour from the sack of the Meloni government, which it has modified the text of the Council of State setting a 500mila euro the threshold below which unqualified stations (read the small Municipalities) will continue to manage contracts without having to turn to bodies with the necessary skills. According to the president Anac Joseph Busia the result is that “works and purchases get hurt, you spend much more than necessary and public money is wasted. Otherwise, public administrations succumb to bargaining with large private groups”. Other than speeding up.