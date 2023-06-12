There is also the president of the Abruzzo regional council, the forzista Lorenzo Sospiri, among the suspects in the breaking latest news investigation into procurement, drugs and Pnrr funds. Investigated for illegal electoral political financing: Sospiri had been a candidate in the last elections of 2022 for the renewal of the Italian Parliament. It is one of the provisions of the investigation by the Guardia di Finanza and the breaking latest news prosecutor’s office which led to the arrest of 4 municipal officials, entrepreneurs and pushers in prison in breaking latest news. Investigation that combines drugs, bribes, corruption within a story of rigged contracts.

In the investigation of the yellow flames to end up in handcuffs Fabrizio Trishathe manager of the “Public Works” sector of the Municipality of breaking latest news, the building contractor Vincenzo De Lionis and two hustlers, all recipients of disputes for numerous crimes, including corruption, disturbed freedom of enchantments, embezzlement, possession and sale of drugs.

The investigation

The investigation concerns awarding procedures which mainly concern public works and works contracts. Even construction sites for the maintenance of the city’s roads financed by Pnrr funds for a value of 5 million. The Finance note reads that “among the behaviors of the manager in favor of the building contractor, there is also the interest in the tender, financed with funds from the Pnrr and called by the Municipality of breaking latest news, concerning the assignment of works for the construction of the connection of the equipped Axis of breaking latest news and the adaptation of the junction of the SS 714, tender in which the temporary association of companies established by the aforementioned company and another company was classified first, which were subsequently excluded from the tender for exclusively formal reasons relating to the administrative documentation presented”.

Among the hypothetical crimes there are also the hypothetical disturbance by Trisi for a public selection aimed at hiring employees on permanent and/or fixed-term contracts and called by the company “breaking latest news Energia” Srl, as well as the episode of illegal financing electoral politician, provided by the legal representative of the aforementioned company at the request of the manager of the “Public Works” sector of the Municipality of breaking latest news, in Sospiri, a fact for which all three protagonists are under investigation.