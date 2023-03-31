The day begins with the president of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (ANAC) Giuseppe Busia who, in an interview with Courier, is very clear: with the new procurement code, approved last Tuesday in the Council of Ministers, there are risks that, especially in small Municipalities, these contracts are stipulated by virtue of personal relationships if not kinship, rather than on the quality of the offers or the quality of the companies. In short: «Below 150 thousand euros, the cousin or even the one who voted for me is fine and this is a problem». The reference is to the raising of the expenditure ceiling to 5.3 million in order to request the public tender and the threshold of 140 thousand euros for the direct assignment of services and supplies.

The League focuses on the renewal of the procurement code since the Conte I government. It is one of the points on which Matteo Salvini has established that physiognomy of “man of doing” on which he is betting all his cards today. It is normal that Busia’s statements cannot be ignored. Among other things, there are those who remember that Busia’s race for the general secretary of Palazzo Chigi was blocked in 2018 by the League.

In any case, the local authority manager is in charge of the answer of the Stefano Locatelli League. Who without going around the bush calls for the resignation of the Anac president: «Serious, unspeakable and uninformed statements by president Busia on the Salvini code». Because «if he talks like this about thousands of mayors and thinks they are all corrupt, he can no longer play that role. Busia has supervisory duties, however he certifies that he is biased, not neutral and therefore not credible ». The Deputy Minister of Transport Edoardo Rixi, very close to Salvini, also intervenes: "The detractors of the new law respond to a logic of de-responsibility which above all risks delegitimizing the precious work that public administrations carry out every day in the management of public contracts".

The Democratic Party does not waste time offering its support to Busia. The new group leader, Francesco Boccia does it. Who finds “the attacks that the representatives of the League address to the president of the National Anti-Corruption Authority very serious”. According to Boccia, Busia’s fault «is only to forcefully denounce the critical issues of the new procurement code. Behind the request for speeding up lies the lowering of the quality of the work stronger than even more massive infiltrations of organized crime”. Then he concludes: “Let the right know that Busia’s concerns are ours.”

The situation looks set to turn around in flurries of opposing statements, but in the meantime some statements by Busia himself were released Agora: «The mayors of small Municipalities today are heroes for the responsibilities they assume, and we support the institutions to help them do the tenders well and to look at the documents first and in a few days say go ahead, so the dispute is eliminated» .