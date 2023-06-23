Home » Professor Ilijević on pollution from the oil spill in the Danube | Info
World

Professor Ilijević on pollution from the oil spill in the Danube | Info

by admin
Professor Ilijević on pollution from the oil spill in the Danube | Info

Professor Konstantin Ilijević from the Faculty of Chemistry explained how dangerous the oil slick in the Danube is.

Source: YouTube/printscreen/Radio 021

The captain of the Bulgarian ship from which 35 tons of oil spilled into the Danube on Monday is in custody. He is suspected of the crime of environmental pollution. The oil spill was picked up by the competent services in a short period of time, and the water, as reported, is of the third category. Professor Konstantin Ilijević from the Faculty of Chemistry tells RTS that such water is not suitable for recreational swimming, but that when it comes to a specific accident, it is spatially limited.

According to Professor Ilijević, water quality of the third category is not suitable for swimming.”Water of the second category is water that can be used for recreation. However, what is specific about this oil pollution is that it spreads in a limited way. Petroleum is a mixture of compounds that are generally lighter than water and tend to be immiscible with water. In a way, this is a mitigating circumstance in this accident and that it was possible to pick up the pollution to a large extent“, explained the professor of the Faculty of Chemistry.

He says he hopes most of that pollution is prevented from traveling further, but that it’s never possible to collect all the pollution. “Part of that oil evaporated and went into the air. Some components can also dissolve in water, whatever techniques we have,” Ilijević said.

There is also a danger that the organisms living in the river are exposed to harmful substances, however Professor Ilijević says that this is still a short episode and that the pollution has not reached the coast. “In that case, this does not represent any excessive danger,” said Professor Ilijević.

See also  Superlega, letter from the 12 clubs to Fifa: ready for legal battle. The no of Bayern and Borussia

(MONDO/RTS)

You may also like

ANITA New President Morelli presented: “Enhancing national entrepreneurial...

What will happen to the submarine and the...

Milan transfer market – Offensive winger, an unexpected...

“Palermo the most beautiful city in the world,...

daily horoscope for June 23 | Fun

The Weather in Sicily, the heat increases, orange...

Palermo, the van of a team of workers...

BOOM – THE BIGGEST TRANSFER BOMB OF THIS...

Twitter resumes paying for Google Cloud

Vasco Rossi, a van of the concert workers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy