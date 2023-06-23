Professor Ilijević on pollution from the oil spill in the Danube | Info

Professor Konstantin Ilijević from the Faculty of Chemistry explained how dangerous the oil slick in the Danube is.

The captain of the Bulgarian ship from which 35 tons of oil spilled into the Danube on Monday is in custody. He is suspected of the crime of environmental pollution. The oil spill was picked up by the competent services in a short period of time, and the water, as reported, is of the third category. Professor Konstantin Ilijević from the Faculty of Chemistry tells RTS that such water is not suitable for recreational swimming, but that when it comes to a specific accident, it is spatially limited.

According to Professor Ilijević, water quality of the third category is not suitable for swimming.”Water of the second category is water that can be used for recreation. However, what is specific about this oil pollution is that it spreads in a limited way. Petroleum is a mixture of compounds that are generally lighter than water and tend to be immiscible with water. In a way, this is a mitigating circumstance in this accident and that it was possible to pick up the pollution to a large extent“, explained the professor of the Faculty of Chemistry.

He says he hopes most of that pollution is prevented from traveling further, but that it’s never possible to collect all the pollution. “Part of that oil evaporated and went into the air. Some components can also dissolve in water, whatever techniques we have,” Ilijević said.

There is also a danger that the organisms living in the river are exposed to harmful substances, however Professor Ilijević says that this is still a short episode and that the pollution has not reached the coast. “In that case, this does not represent any excessive danger,” said Professor Ilijević.

