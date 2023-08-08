Professor Ivan Đikić on cancer, science and medicine | Info

American scientists have taken an important step towards the development of a drug that destroys cancer cells.

The professor and director of the Institute of Biochemistry at Goethe University in Frankfurt, one of the world‘s greatest scientists, prof. Ph.D. Ivan Đikić.

“This, indeed, is a great scientific discovery, because for 20 years work has been done to find an inhibitor, a chemical ingredient that could block the work of the PCNA protein”says Professor Đikić for Avaz.

He explains that this protein acts as a platform for the division and renewal of our cells, and by blocking it in tumor cells, the “main motor” of the tumor would be removed, and its cells would die.

“This would stop the division of cells of several types, especially dangerous types of tumors, such as tumors of the breast, ovaries, brain, prostate, skin and many others. It is a universal mechanism, that’s why people today are very optimistic, but we should say that this the ingredient has been in preclinical research until now. It has shown good results on experimental animals, it does not have a major harmful effect on normal cells, but the real thing is only now starting, because in the eighth month preclinical research on humans was approved.”says Đikić.

He adds that tumors are different and change quickly, so it is difficult to have one medicine, but he points out that it is treatment of tumors in the last 20 years significantly.

“With drugs, combined treatments, and immunotherapy, we have turned almost 50 percent of tumors into chronic diseases, and scientists all over the world are working on the other types. They are making new breakthroughs, from this discovery there will be new ones, so in the next five to ten years this or similar drugs will to be on the market. It takes three to seven years from preclinical trials to the clinic.”points out Đikić.

The modern pharmaceutical industry invests a lot in the discovery of new drugs. In order for one drug to go through all stages of research, it takes from 500 to 900 million dollars, so it is logical to expect a return of part of the invested funds. Đikić, however, says that due to the unregulated market, the pharmaceutical industry has a monopoly and often increases the prices of medicines.

“Their justification is that they invested a lot of money in one drug, but also in ten that failed, so they have to return the investment. It is a vicious circle and we will not achieve anything there if we as a society, from America to Europe, do not lead to that the pharmaceutical industry cannot regulate the price of the medicine by itself”says Đikić.

Along with discoveries, world medicine is facing new challenges. Đikić says that new epidemics and pandemics will surely comebecause man affects the life cycle of animals and nature, but also that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the world showed that, “when we are united, in solidarity, when we don’t only look at local interests and money”, we can overcome any crisis.

“Science has confirmed its power and saved many lives. According to estimates, more than 25 million people would have died if it were not for vaccines, new drugs and procedures that we used to prevent the uncontrolled spread of the virus”points out Đikić.

