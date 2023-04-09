Home World Profirije congratulated Pope Francis on Easter Info
Profirije congratulated Pope Francis on Easter

date 2023-04-09

Profirije congratulated Pope Francis on Easter

The Serbian Patriarch Porfirije congratulated Pope Francis on Easter today, the high dignitaries of the Roman Catholic Church and all believers who celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ tomorrow, the information service of the Serbian Orthodox Church announced today.

Source: Tanjug AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church congratulated on the Feast of the Resurrection of Christ “to Pope Francis of Rome, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Velbi, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Santo Ganđemi, Archbishop of Belgrade and President of the International Episcopal Conference of Saints Cyril and Methodius Ladislav Nemet, Archbishop Co-author of Zagreb and President of the Croatian Episcopal Conference Dražen Kutleša, Archbishop of Ljubljana Stanislav Zore, bishops and dignitaries churches of the Reformation and to all the brothers and sisters who tomorrow celebrate the Feast of Feasts”, it is stated in the announcement.

“May the joy of the upcoming Easter fill the soul and heart of every Christian and may God’s creations bathed in spring resound loudly with the words of the festive greeting: Christ is risen – He is truly risen!”, said Patriarch Porphyry.

