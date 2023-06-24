Home » programme, Gtt detours, timetables, prohibitions, ordinances, open museums, initiatives
programme, Gtt detours, timetables, prohibitions, ordinances, open museums, initiatives

24 June 2023

After the parade through the streets of the center of Turin of the historical procession, yesterday evening, Friday 23 June 2023, a prelude to the lighting of the Farò on the eve in Piazza Castello, today, Saturday 24 June 2023, is the feast day of the Patron Saint of Turin, Saint John with the great fireworks and musical show in front of Piazza Vittorio Veneto.

Road closures and methods of access to Piazza Vittorio Veneto

Roads closed today. In the article you can read by clicking Who you will find all the useful information to avoid getting stuck.

There will be 61 thousand people who will be able to access the fireworks display in Piazza Vittorio Veneto in Turin on Saturday evening, 24 June 2023.

The public will be able to access the square from around 6 pm, through a series of gates controlled by specialized personnel and positioned on all the streets leading to the square: Who all useful information.

The ordinance that prohibits the sale of alcohol: times and methods

These will not be easy days for those who will experience the historic center of Turin on the occasion of the celebrations of Saint John in Turin. But also for those who own administration activities. Many restrictions and prohibitions in place: Who all useful information.

The route and timetables of the tram, bus and Gtt underground vary

The Gtt lines vary on the occasion of the Patronal feast of San Giovanni in Turin: Who all useful information.

See also  Xi Jinping is talking about the purpose of anti-corruption at the moment (Photo)

San Giovanni: what to do during these festive days

Music, food, giant dinosaurs, paratroopers, flower fields and much more on the last weekend of June. There is no shortage of events in Turin and in the province. You discover Who all events.

