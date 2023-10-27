Progress and Testimonies at the 18th Synod of Bishops: Highlights from the Briefing

Representatives of Christian churches give testimony at the Synod of Bishops

October 26, 2022

The Synod of Bishops provided updates on its progress during a regular briefing held on October 26. In addition to discussing the Synod’s activities over the past two days, representatives from various Christian churches also gave testimony.

Secretary Sheila Pires began the briefing by announcing that the 18th Synod was held on the previous day, with 348 members in attendance. The members voted on the Letter to the People of God, with 336 votes in favor and 12 votes against.

Ms. Pires then discussed the first draft of the comprehensive report, which was addressed during the meeting. Participants emphasized the importance of missionary courage and the encounter with Jesus as the heart of faith and missionary zeal. The role of women in the church was also highlighted, stating that their talents, such as listening, comforting, and admonishing, should be valued.

The meeting also addressed the issue of assault, not only physical assault. The importance of the concept of the Kingdom of God was emphasized, stating that the church exists for the Kingdom of God, not for itself. Other topics discussed included the teachings of the Second Vatican Council, Christian unity, dialogue with other religions, and the Church’s role in world crises.

Ms. Pires concluded by highlighting the attendees’ emphasis on placing the poor at the center of the Church’s journey, stating that it is a requirement of the gospel and a category of Christology, not just a social issue.

Following Ms. Pires’ speech, Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication and Chairman of the Information Committee of the Synod of Bishops, provided further details. He stated that the first draft of the comprehensive report began to be reviewed in a group discussion on the morning of October 26, with 349 members present. The committee responsible for compiling the report presented the guidelines at the General Assembly, and a vote on the comprehensive report will take place on October 28.

Ruffini clarified that the document presented to the Pope as the outcome of the Synod will be the one adopted at the next synod in October 2024. The current document under discussion is considered transitional and aims to help understand the progress made during this Synod and continue the journey until 2024.

Ruffini emphasized that the process is cyclical and aims to encourage all baptized individuals, including laypeople, deacons, priests, bishops, and religious men and women. The comprehensive report is intended to bring vitality and joy to the experience of traveling together and finding solutions as a community.

Ms. Cristiane Murray, deputy director of the Holy See Press Office, noted that representatives from various Christian churches and ecclesial groups attended the Synod. Twelve representatives from the four major traditions of the Christian faith were present, including Orthodox, Oriental Orthodox, Traditional Protestant Alliances, and Pentecostal and Evangelical representatives.

These representatives were not just observers but actively participated in discussions and small group meetings. Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Congregation for Promoting Christian Unity, and the Archbishop of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Western and Southern Europe were among those who shared their insights.

For more information, visit the Vatican News website: www.vaticannews.cn.

Share this: Facebook

X

