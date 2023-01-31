China News Agency, Beijing, January 30th. Comprehensive news: According to Al Jazeera, German Chancellor Scholz reiterated that he will not provide fighter jets to Ukraine and urged Western countries not to join the competition for supplying weapons to Ukraine. According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Peskov said on the 29th that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not currently have a phone call with German Chancellor Scholz in his schedule, but he is open to exchanges.

German Chancellor Reaffirms No Fighter Planes to Ukraine

According to Al Jazeera, German Chancellor Scholz once again refused to supply fighter jets to Ukraine and urged Western countries not to join the competition for supplying weapons to Ukraine.

According to the report, in an interview published by the German “Daily Mirror” on the 29th, Scholz pointed out that Germany only made the decision to send tanks, and a debate about fighter jets has begun, which undermines people’s confidence. Trust in government decision-making. On the issue of the supply of weapons, I can only advise against endless competition.

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnik has now put pressure on Germany to provide dozens of “Tornado” fighter jets and urged the international community to join Ukraine’s “Fighter Alliance”.

Russia last week condemned NATO’s decision to send main battle tanks to Ukraine, saying it was evidence of the “direct and growing” involvement of the United States and Europe in the Ukraine crisis.

According to the TASS news agency, the Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Slutsky said on the 29th that NATO’s build-up of forces and escalation of the arms race is not for peace and negotiations, but for the continued geopolitical struggle with Russia. He pointed out that the West is sending “competing and quite demonstrative signals”, and almost all NATO countries have participated in the process of crisis escalation in one way or another by providing weapons to Ukraine.

Russia says Putin is willing to communicate with Scholz

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov said on the 29th that at present, Russian President Putin does not have a phone call with German Chancellor Scholz in his schedule, but he is open to exchanges.

According to the report, Scholz said in an interview with the “Daily Mirror” that he intends to continue to communicate with Putin by phone. According to him, their last conversation was at the beginning of December last year, and he will speak with Putin again “because we have to communicate with each other”.

Zelensky calls for faster arms supply

According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the 29th that Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to deal with the continuous attacks of the Russian army in the Donetsk region.

He said that the Russian army continued to launch attacks in Bakhmut, Wuhledar and other areas of Donetsk, and the situation was very serious. Time must be used as a weapon to move faster, supply faster, and provide Ukraine with new weapons options.

NATO chief urges South Korea to send arms to Ukraine

According to Reuters, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea to provide more military aid to Ukraine during a visit to Seoul on the 30th because Ukraine “desperately needs” ammunition.

South Korea has signed a major deal to supply NATO member Poland with hundreds of tanks, planes and other weapons since Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine, but South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue said South Korean law prohibited sending Provide weapons, so it is difficult to provide weapons for Ukraine.

Mongolian Prime Minister Says Sanctions Against Russia Hurt Mongolian Economy

According to a British “Financial Times” report on the 30th, Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun Erden said in an interview with the newspaper that the extensive sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and its allies have caused losses to the Mongolian economy, including the loss of aviation revenue, and Difficulties in importing necessary supplies from Russia. He called these sanctions against Russia “double sanctions against Mongolia.”

Oyun Erden pointed out that the Ukrainian crisis has had a huge negative impact on the world economy, especially on landlocked countries including Mongolia, “economic sanctions must be imposed on the basis of extensive research, because they are have widespread and negative repercussions.” (Finish)

Article source: China News Agency

Responsible editor: Xu Yamin