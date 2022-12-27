Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Putin proposes key goals for Russia-Ukraine negotiations

China News Agency, Beijing, December 26. Comprehensive news: Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Russian state television that Russia is willing to negotiate with all relevant parties on the situation around Ukraine. Both Russia and Belarus stated that Russia has deployed the “Iskander” tactical missile system and the S-400 long-range air defense system in Belarus. Medvedev, vice chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council, published a signed article saying that Russia will do its best to avoid the occurrence of World War III and “nuclear catastrophe”.

Putin lays out key goals for Russia-Ukraine talks

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 25th local time, Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward the key goals of the Russia-Ukraine negotiations in an interview with Russian state television. He said, “We are ready to negotiate an acceptable solution with all relevant parties, but it depends on them.” , we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are.”

Putin said that the Ukraine crisis is the result of Russia’s “geopolitical opponents” seeking to divide Russia. “They have been trying to do so and are doing so now. Our goal is to unite the Russian people.”

Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s Office, responded on a social media platform that day that Russia did not want to negotiate.

Russia deploys tactical missiles, long-range air defense system in Belarus

Russian Satellite News Agency reported on the 26th local time that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Galuzin said that the Russian S-400 long-range air defense system and the “Iskander” ground-to-surface tactical missile system delivered to Belarus will improve joint air defense capabilities.

Officials of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus posted on social media platforms on the 25th local time that the “Iskander” tactical missile system and the S-400 air defense system deployed by Russia in the country are ready to perform combat missions. Belarusian military aircraft have been modified to carry “special aviation ammunition”. Belarusian troops and aircrew have completed training at the Joint Operations Center of the Armed Forces.

According to media reports, the “Iskander” missile system can carry conventional or nuclear warheads. The S-400 air defense system can intercept aircraft, drones and cruise missiles, and has terminal ballistic missile defense capabilities.

Medvedev says Russia will make every effort to avoid ‘nuclear catastrophe’

According to reports from TASS and RIA Novosti, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council Medvedev published a signed article in “Russia Gazette” on the 25th local time, stating that Russia will do its best to avoid the occurrence of World War III and “nuclear catastrophe”.

According to Russian media reports, Medvedev pointed out in the article that the West is fully supporting the Kyiv regime, providing weapons and funds to the Ukrainian side, and providing weapons training for the Ukrainian army. The Russian side does not know whether the West is preparing to use the hands of the Kyiv regime to launch an all-out war against Russia, including a nuclear war.

Tensions could continue indefinitely if Russia is not given maximum security guarantees, he said. “The world will continue to balance on the brink of World War III and nuclear apocalypse. And we will do everything in our power to prevent that from happening.”

He also stated that Russia will continue its military operations against Ukraine until Ukraine is completely demilitarized. There is no point in negotiating with the current Ukrainian leadership.

Russia says to take multiple measures to improve reliability of Zaporozhye NPP

The Russian Satellite News Agency reported on the 26th local time that the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation stated that it has taken a number of measures to improve the reliability of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The heat supply issue of the nuclear power plant is currently being dealt with to ensure the stability of the nuclear power plant and to ensure the heat supply of the city of Energodar where the nuclear power plant is located.

On the 23rd local time, the acting governor of Zaporozhye State said that the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has almost stopped and the situation around the nuclear power plant has been completely controlled.

Russia and Ukraine each report on the progress of military operations

On the 25th local time, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report stating that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army has attacked Ukrainian military personnel in the direction of Kupyansk and Donetsk, and in Lugansk, Donetsk and Zaporozhye, etc. The area intercepted the “Hampocampus” multiple rocket launcher shells and repelled the Ukrainian army trying to launch a counterattack from the south of Donetsk.

On the same day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian air force, missile and artillery units have launched attacks on Russian military positions and command posts. The Ukrainian Independent News Agency reported that the Ukrainian Navy eliminated more than 30 Russian troops and destroyed a Russian tank. The Ukrainian army clicked on 15 settlements in the Kharkov and Donbas regions to withdraw from Russia, killing 620 Russian troops.