China News Agency, Beijing, June 10th, comprehensive news: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the 9th that Ukraine’s counter-offensives have not achieved their intended goals in any region. The Belgian Ministry of Defense said in a communiqué on the 9th that the Belgian government agreed to provide Ukraine with a new package of military support worth 32.4 million euros (about 35 million U.S. dollars).

Putin says Ukrainian counteroffensive failed to achieve any intended goals

Based on news from the Russian Satellite News Agency and the TASS News Agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the 9th that Ukraine has begun to counterattack, and “the use of strategic reserves by the Ukrainian army proves this.”

Putin said Ukrainian troops had not achieved their intended goals in any of the areas. The Russian military leadership will assess the real situation and will use these realities as a starting point to plan near-term actions.

Putin pointed out that the Ukrainian army suffered heavy losses in the counteroffensive, but still has offensive potential. Putin also mentioned that Russia’s defense industry and military-industrial complex are developing rapidly, and “I believe that all established tasks can be successfully completed.”

Belgium to provide 32.4 million euros in military support to Ukraine

Based on news from Reuters and Russian Satellite News Agency, the Belgian Ministry of Defense stated in a communiqué on the 9th that the Belgian government agreed to provide Ukraine with a new package of military support worth 32.4 million euros, including 105mm artillery shells.

The communiqué stated that relevant ammunition will be purchased from Belgian manufacturers and delivered as soon as possible.

According to reports, with this support, Belgium has provided Ukraine with a total of about 306 million euros in military support so far.

Russian ambassador to the United States: The United States has no intention of finding a peaceful solution to the conflict

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 10th, Russian Ambassador to the United States Antonov said that the United States announced a new batch of large-scale military aid to Ukraine, indicating that the United States has no intention of finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

According to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on the 9th an additional $2.1 billion in assistance to Ukraine, involving air defense systems, ammunition replenishment, and related training and equipment maintenance.

Antonov said that the United States is providing batches of deadly weapons to Ukraine. Such a huge amount of financial allocation only shows that the United States has no intention of seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

He also said that “the U.S. government has not done anything to make (Ukrainian President) Zelensky sit down for negotiations,” and it is impossible for the U.S. to give up the task of “making Russia suffer a strategic failure.”

Russian Foreign Ministry summons Japanese ambassador to Russia over military aid to Ukraine

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on the 9th that regarding the Japanese government’s decision to provide military equipment to Ukraine, the Russian side had summoned the Japanese ambassador to Russia Toyohisa last month and informed the Japanese side that this move would lead to an escalation of combat operations. And Ukrainian casualties further increased. (over)