Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Radiation levels at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant are normal, Ukraine extends wartime state

China News Agency, Beijing, August 16. Comprehensive news: The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been attacked frequently, and the safety of the nuclear power plant has attracted great attention from the international community. On the 15th local time, the military and civilian government of the Zaporozhye region said that the radiation level near the nuclear power plant was normal. Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations all said they called on and supported experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency to enter the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant for inspection.

The military and civilian government of the Zaporozhye region says the radiation level of the nuclear power plant is normal

Rogov, the administrative representative of the military and civilian government of the Zaporozhye region, said on the 15th local time that the measurement results showed that the radiation level of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was normal. The news spread by the Ukrainian side about the leakage of the nuclear power plant does not match the facts.

According to previous Russian media reports, the Russian side said that the Ukrainian army continued to shell the city of Ener Godar in the Zaporozhye region on the 15th local time, and artillery shells fell near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The Ukrainian side denied the accusations on the same day, saying that the shelling was directed and acted by the Russian side.

All parties call on IAEA experts to enter Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

The Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) of Ukraine passed a resolution on the 15th local time, calling on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency to take necessary measures to jointly send a delegation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, so as to prompt Russian military personnel and equipment to leave the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and surrounding areas. Evacuation, demilitarization of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Call on the international community to impose sanctions on Russia for planting bombs and shelling at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

On the 15th local time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to discuss the conditions for the safe operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova said on the same day that Russia urged the United States, the European Union and other countries to abandon the “irresponsible games and conspiracies” surrounding the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and immediately put pressure on the Ukrainian government to stop the shelling of the nuclear power plant and other countries. surrounding area. She stressed that Russia will work closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency to take all necessary measures to ensure that experts have access to nuclear power plants for on-site inspections.

The United Nations Secretary-General’s spokesman Dujarric issued a statement on the same day to clarify Russia’s accusation of the United Nations for hindering the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency delegation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The IAEA is a professional agency with complete independence in deciding how to carry out its specialized responsibilities, the statement said.

The statement said that if Russia and Ukraine agree, the UN Secretariat will work closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency to assist its transportation and safety in Ukraine, and support the transfer of IAEA experts from Kyiv to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

However, according to the Russian Satellite News Agency, relevant officials of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on the 16th local time that the IAEA expert group from Kyiv to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant “will cross the front line, which is not safe.”

The Russian Defense Ministry says the number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine has dropped sharply

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report on the 15th local time, saying that the Russian army used high-precision weapons to attack multiple Ukrainian ammunition depots and fuel depots near Kharkiv. The Russian Air Force killed more than 100 mercenaries from Poland and Germany and wounded more than 50 foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv.

Today’s Russian TV reported on the 16th local time that the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that since February this year, more than 7,100 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine, but as of early August local time, foreign mercenaries have dropped sharply. to 2190 people.

Ukraine extends wartime state until November

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) voted on the 15th local time to extend the wartime state and general mobilization order to November 21st local time.

According to the Ukrainian State News Agency, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada passed a presidential decree on the implementation of a 30-day wartime state throughout Ukrainian territory on February 24, local time. Since then, it has repeatedly approved the extension of the national wartime state.

In addition, foreign media quoted the news of the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada parliamentarians as saying that the Uzbekistan Verkhovna Rada also decided on the 15th local time to increase military spending by 7.3 billion US dollars by issuing currency.