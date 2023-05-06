Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russia says it will take “concrete actions” in response to attack on Kremlin Zelensky’s visit to the Netherlands – Teller Report

China News Agency, Beijing, May 5th. Comprehensive news: According to Russian media reports, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov warned on the 5th that Russia will respond with “concrete actions” to the drone attack on the Kremlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Netherlands on the 4th and signed a joint statement with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister De Crowe, Ukrainian news agency reported.

Russia says it will respond to Kremlin attack with ‘concrete actions’

According to the “Moscow Times” report, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said on the 5th that the so-called drone attack on the Kremlin could not have happened without Washington’s knowledge, and warned that Russia would respond with “concrete actions”.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, when asked whether the drone attack on the Kremlin could be considered a justification for war, Lavrov replied, “This is clearly an act of hostility.” Instead of responding to a casus belli, they responded with “concrete actions.”

Lavrov also said Kiev’s and Washington’s denials of involvement in the attacks did not mean they did.

Zelensky visits the Netherlands

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Netherlands on the 4th and signed a joint statement with Dutch Prime Minister Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister De Crowe, Ukrainian news agency reported.

Belgium and the Netherlands are committed to providing necessary military, humanitarian and financial support to Ukraine, the statement said. The statement also stated that Belgium and the Netherlands are committed to supporting Ukraine further on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO.

According to Reuters, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte said on the 4th that the country is working with Belgium, Denmark and other partners to study the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Dutch Foreign Minister Hoekstra also said on the same day that the Netherlands will continue to provide weapons to Ukraine and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to help the country rebuild.

According to Agence France-Presse, Zelensky said on the same day that Ukraine is “realistic” and knows that it cannot join NATO in the context of the escalating crisis in Ukraine. “But we want to get a very clear message that we will join NATO after the war.”

EU official warns Russia not to take advantage of Kremlin attack to escalate hostilities

Agence France-Presse reported that European Union Foreign and Security Policy High Representative Borrell warned Russia on the 4th not to use the drone attack on the Kremlin to escalate its “special military operations” in Ukraine.

Borelli told the media that day: “We call on Russia not to use this so-called attack as an excuse to continue to escalate the war.”

Russian-Ukrainian delegates clash at international conference

According to Turkey’s Anadolu News Agency, Russian and Ukrainian representatives had physical clashes during the parliamentary assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization held in Ankara, Turkey on the 4th.

According to reports, when the Russian representative was speaking at the conference, a Ukrainian representative behind him unfurled the Ukrainian flag and shouted anti-Russian slogans, and representatives from both sides pushed each other.

Another video showed a Russian delegate being beaten after he tore a Ukrainian flag from a Ukrainian delegate on the sidelines of the meeting. (over)

