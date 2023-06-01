Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russia’s Belgorod state was attacked on a large scale, and the United States announced a new round of US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine – yqqlm

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russia’s Belgorod state was attacked on a large scale, and the United States announced a new round of 300 million US dollars in military aid to Ukraine

China News Agency, Beijing, June 1. Comprehensive news: According to Russian media reports, from May 31 to June 1, local time, Belgorod Oblast, Russia was hit by a large-scale attack, causing damage to houses and roads. People were injured. On May 31, the United States announced a new round of military aid to Ukraine worth $300 million.

Massive attack hits Russia’s Belgorod region

Based on news from the Russian Satellite News Agency and TASS, the Russian Belgorod region has been frequently attacked by the Ukrainian army recently. The governor of the state, Gladkov, said on May 31 that the city of Shebekino in the state was attacked on a large scale at night. 4 people were injured.

On June 1, Gladkov sent a message saying that the Ukrainian army had not invaded Belgorod, but it was still carrying out large-scale shelling, and 8 people were injured by the shelling. Governments at all levels are preparing to evacuate people, but it is difficult to carry out related work under shelling.

Local officials in Shebekino City posted news on social media that on May 31, the Ukrainian army’s attack on the city caused damage to 37 residential buildings, 471 houses and 29 private residences, and 72 cars were damaged or destroyed. destroy. Local roads, power lines and other facilities were damaged. No one was killed.

The Russian Satellite News Agency quoted the Belgorod State Operations Command on June 1 as saying that the current situation in Shebekino City is very complicated, calling on the public to remain calm and vigilant, and only believe information from official and reliable sources.

U.S. announces new round of $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

According to the website of the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. announced a new round of security assistance to Ukraine on May 31, and will provide Ukraine with a batch of military equipment worth 300 million U.S. dollars.

According to sources, the military equipment provided this time includes the “Patriot” air defense system, the “Hippocampus” rocket launcher system and ammunition to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to deal with Russian air strikes on its key infrastructure.

On the same day, the US White House stated that the issue of the federal government’s debt ceiling will not affect US aid to Ukraine.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Russian Ambassador to the United States Antonov said that the United States did not hold Ukraine accountable after the attack on Moscow, and immediately announced a new round of military aid to Ukraine, publicly showing Washington’s indifference to criminal acts.

Russia destroys last Ukrainian navy ship

Today’s Russian News Agency quoted a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense on June 1, saying that on May 29, the Russian army used high-precision weapons to attack the warship docking area in the port of Odessa, destroying the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy, “Yuri S. Orefilenko”.

Reuters reported that a spokesman for the Ukrainian navy declined to comment on the matter and declined to disclose any details of the loss.

Germany asks Russia to close 4 consulates in Germany

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Berger said on May 31 that Germany has asked Russia to close four of its five consulates general in Germany by the end of this year. At that time, Russia will be able to retain its embassy in Germany and a consulate general.

Berger said that Russia had previously set a cap on the number of people in the German embassy and related institutions in Russia, and Germany’s current measures are a reciprocal response to Russia’s decision.

The German Foreign Ministry stated at the end of May that hundreds of German public servants working in German agencies in Russia will leave the country within a few days at the request of the Russian side.

On May 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Germany’s request for the closure of the Consulate General in Germany, saying that the German decision was unfriendly and further damaged the relationship between the two countries, and the German side should be responsible for the deterioration of the relationship between the two countries. responsibility. Russia will take actions in response to German provocations.