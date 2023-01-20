China News Agency, Beijing, January 19th. Comprehensive news: After the Ukrainian helicopter crash, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy asked for an investigation on the 18th. The Ukrainian cabinet held an emergency meeting and set up a special working group. Uzbekistan’s National Security Agency said investigators had considered multiple possibilities for the cause of the crash. Zelensky delivered a video speech at the 2023 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum on the 18th, asking Western countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine. The International Atomic Energy Agency stated that the agency will have a long-term presence in all nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Ukraine launches investigation into crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on social media on the 18th that he had instructed the Ukrainian National Security Agency, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies to cooperate in the investigation of the helicopter crash that occurred earlier in the day.

According to the latest news released by the Ukrainian National Security Agency, investigators have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, and are currently considering a variety of possibilities, including violation of flight rules and technical failures.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmegal posted on social media that the Ukrainian cabinet held an emergency meeting on the 18th and decided to set up a special working group to investigate the helicopter crash. The investigation will take a certain amount of time, and the public is urged not to draw conclusions or speculate in advance until the end of the official investigation.

Shmegal announced that the Ukrainian cabinet appointed Igor Klimenko, Director of the National Police, as the Deputy Minister of the Interior and acting as the Minister of the Interior.

According to Ukrainian media reports, a helicopter crashed in Kyiv region on the 18th, and the Ukrainian Minister of the Interior was killed. The Ukrainian State Emergency Bureau confirmed on the same day that 14 people were killed and 25 were injured in the crash. All nine people on board were killed, including Interior Minister Denis Monastersky and First Deputy Interior Minister Yevgen Yenin. Ukrainian sources also said that the helicopter was flying to the frontline firefighting zone before it crashed.

The International Atomic Energy Agency will have a permanent presence in all Ukrainian nuclear power plants

Ukraine’s Interfax News Agency reported on the 19th that experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency have begun work at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

On the same day, the official account of the United Nations News released a video of Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, leading a team of experts to visit Ukraine this week. According to reports, the purpose of this trip is to continue to station nuclear safety and security experts at all nuclear power facilities in Ukraine to strengthen the work of preventing nuclear accidents.

Grossi said that with the permanent presence of the IAEA at all nuclear power plants in Ukraine, nuclear safety and security experts will monitor the situation at these plants, assess their equipment and other needs, provide technical support and advice, and report to the IAEA headquarters Findings.

Zelensky demands more Western aid to Ukraine

According to a Ukrainian Independent News Agency report on the 18th, Ukrainian President Zelensky delivered a video speech at the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. He demanded that Western countries provide Ukraine with more advanced weapons, urging no delays in the supply of weapons.

According to foreign media reports, Zelensky’s wife Yelena Zelenskaya led a delegation to Davos, Switzerland and delivered a speech at the forum, lobbying Western countries to provide more aid to Ukraine. Zelensky said in a video speech on the evening of the 17th that Kyiv is lobbying in Davos to increase pressure on Russia.

All parties express their views on the Russia-Ukraine talks

Russian Satellite News Agency quoted UN Secretary-General Guterres’ speech in Davos on the 18th as saying that Guterres said that the crisis in Ukraine will eventually end, but he does not think it will end in the near future. There is currently no hope of serious peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia Today TV reported that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said at the annual press conference on the prospect of Russia-Ukraine negotiations on the 18th that since March 2022, Russia has expressed its support for Ukraine’s request for negotiations and is willing to listen to the resolutions proposed by the Ukrainian side. draft, but Ukraine has been blocked from negotiating. Lavrov pointed out: “Western officials have repeatedly emphasized that it is too early to start negotiations and that Ukraine needs to be provided with more weapons so that Ukraine can be in a more favorable position during the negotiations.”

According to the Russian “Izvestia” report, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said at a press conference on the 17th that Russia’s call for Ukraine to recognize its new border is unacceptable, and it hinders the process of starting negotiations between the two sides.

Article source: China News Agency

Editor in charge: Yao Sihan