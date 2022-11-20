Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Ukrainian air force speaks out about explosion in eastern Poland Kyiv-Kherson passenger train resumes operation

China News Agency, Beijing, November 19th. Comprehensive news: Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesman Yuri Ignat said that the missile fragments at the explosion site on the eastern border of Poland may have come from Ukraine or Russia. Passenger trains from Kyiv to Kherson have resumed operation.

Ukrainian air force speaks out over bombing in eastern Poland

The “Washington Post” quoted Yuri Ignat’s statement on the 18th local time as saying that the missile fragments at the explosion site in the eastern border area of ​​Poland may have come from Ukraine or Russia.

Yuri Ignat said that a fierce battle took place in western Ukraine near Poland. Within minutes, at least 50 missiles were in the air near the area, including at least 20 missiles fired by the Russian army and at least 30 missiles fired by the Ukrainian army.

According to the report, Yuri Ignat admitted that at least some of the missile fragments at the Podong explosion site may be Ukrainian.

On the 18th, the Ukrainian News Agency quoted Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba as saying that Ukrainian experts had arrived at the explosion site to start related work.

Polish President Duda said on the 18th that there may be a repeat of the missile attack on Polish territory close to Ukraine. Poland should be prepared to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Kyiv-Kherson passenger train resumes operation

The Ukrainian News Agency reported on the 18th that a passenger train departed from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, to Kherson that night.

Kirill Tymoshenko, deputy director of the Ukrainian President’s Office, said on his social media account that this is the first passenger train from Kyiv to Kherson in recent times, with about 200 passengers on it.

According to his introduction, passenger trains will depart from Kyiv to Kherson on even-numbered days, and return to Kyiv from Kherson on odd-numbered days.

Medvedev says US will abandon Ukraine sooner or later

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 18th, Medvedev, vice chairman of the Russian Federal Security Council, expressed his belief that the US Congress will suspend its huge support for Ukraine at some point. The United States will always abandon its friends, and sooner or later it will abandon Ukraine.

Medvedev said that some members of the U.S. Congress have requested a comprehensive inspection of where the huge amount of U.S. aid to Ukraine flows.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on the 18th that Russia and the United States have not had any discussions on the topic of Ukraine.

Ukraine says about 30% of land is mined

On the 18th, the Ukrainian News Agency quoted the person in charge of the national emergency service department as saying that about 30% of Ukraine’s territory is covered with landmines, and its scale is 10 times that of before the crisis. Workers are actively carrying out demining work in Kherson and other areas.

In the first 15 days of November, Ukraine exported 2.8 million tons of agricultural products, down 800,000 tons from the level reported for the same period last month, Ukrainian authorities reported.

US media say EU freezes 68 billion euros in Russian assets

On the 18th, the Uzbekistan News Agency quoted the US Politico website as saying that the European Union has frozen Russian assets worth 68 billion euros, of which 50 billion euros are located in Belgium and 5.5 billion euros are located in Luxembourg.

The Minister of Defense of Slovakia stated on social media on the 18th that the seventh “Zuzana-2” self-propelled artillery has been delivered to Ukraine.