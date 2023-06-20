Progress in Russia-Uzbekistan situation: Russia claims to repel Ukrainian attack in many areas

China News Agency, Beijing, June 19th. Comprehensive news: The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the 18th local time that in the past day, the Russian army defeated the Ukrainian army’s offensive in many areas, causing the Ukrainian side to lose hundreds of people. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on the 19th that in the past day, the Ukrainian army launched multiple strikes, hitting the Russian air defense system, command post, ammunition depot, etc.

Russia claims to repel Ukrainian attack in many regions

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the 18th that in the past day, the Russian army repelled multiple attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye and Donetsk areas, and the Ukrainian army lost a total of about 590 people, dozens of tanks and vehicles. Armored vehicles etc. In addition, a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Donetsk region was hit.

Ukraine claims to have struck Russian ammunition depots and other facilities

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media on the 19th that as of 6 o’clock that day, the Ukrainian army had launched 10 strikes against areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated in the past day. Missiles and artillery hit. The Russian army launched 59 air strikes and more than 100 multiple rocket launcher attacks in the past day, causing civilian casualties and damage to key infrastructure.

According to a Reuters report, Sergei Brachuk, a spokesman for the local military administration of Odessa region, said on the 18th that the Ukrainian army destroyed an “important” Russian military ammunition near the port city of Gnichesk in Kherson region. library.

According to the website of the Ukrainian president, Ukrainian President Zelensky said on the 18th that the Ukrainian army is advancing “step by step”.

EU official says EU is speeding up arms shipments to Ukraine

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in an interview with the French “Parisian” on the 18th that the EU is speeding up the delivery of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian counterattack.

According to Reuters, the British government announced on the 18th that it will provide Ukraine with an additional 16 million pounds to strengthen Ukraine’s cyber defense capabilities. At the same time, other countries may provide Ukraine with another 9 million pounds in this matter.

Kherson state officials say 35 people were killed when the Kakhovka hydropower dam was damaged

Russian Satellite News Agency quoted two Kherson state officials as saying on the 18th that as of the same day, the flood caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower dam had killed 35 people in the state. The active phase of the state’s flooding has passed and nearly 8,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas.

According to a report by the Ukrainian National News Agency on the 18th, a Kherson State official appointed by the Ukrainian side said that as of that day, the average water level in the state was 93 centimeters, 23 settlements were still flooded, and 14,000 users were still without electricity.

According to the TASS news agency, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine Dennis Brown issued a statement on the 18th stating that the United Nations will continue to work to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Russian-controlled territory on the left bank of the Dnieper River to help people affected by the floods. The statement also called on Russia to act in accordance with its obligations under international humanitarian law.

The dam of the Kakhovka Hydropower Station was damaged not long ago and caused floods. Both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of sabotage. (over)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

