China News Agency, Beijing, November 30th. Comprehensive news: The US Department of Defense responded on November 29th that the US is considering sending the “Patriot” air defense system to Ukraine, saying that there is currently no relevant plan. European Commission President von der Leyen issued a statement on the 30th saying that the EU has frozen 300 billion euros in reserves from the Russian Central Bank.

The United States says it will not provide “Patriot” air defense system to Ukraine

According to a CNN report, a senior U.S. defense official said on the 29th that the United States is considering sending the “Patriot” air defense system to Ukraine to enhance its air defense capabilities and resist Russian strikes.

However, the U.S. Department of Defense said later on the 29th that the United States currently has no plans to send the “Patriot” air defense system to Ukraine, but discussions will continue.

According to TASS news agency, on the 29th, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after the first day of the NATO foreign ministers meeting that NATO member states are discussing the possibility of supplying Ukraine with the “Patriot” air defense system.

Reuters reported that Russian Security Council Vice Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on the 29th that if NATO provides Ukraine with the “Patriot” air defense system and related personnel, they will immediately become legal targets of the Russian armed forces.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said on the same day that the risk of serious consequences from the further involvement of the United States in the situation in Ukraine is increasing.

German Chancellor Scholz speaks to Zelensky

According to the Ukrainian state news agency, German Chancellor Scholz had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the 29th, exchanging views on Ukraine’s political, military and other related situations.

According to reports, Germany has provided Ukraine with short-term financial assistance of 56 million euros to repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and Germany has also provided more than 350 generators. Scholz reiterated his continued support for Ukraine, including air defense and long-term reconstruction.

According to CNN, Scholz said on the 29th that Germany will provide Ukraine with more “Cheetah” anti-aircraft tanks.

NATO promises to help Ukraine repair energy facilities

According to the Ukrainian state news agency, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in Bucharest, Romania on the 29th that NATO will provide Ukraine with additional support, including fuel and generators, to help Ukraine repair its energy infrastructure.

According to Reuters, the U.S. State Department announced on the 29th that it will provide 53 million U.S. dollars for Ukraine to purchase power grid-related equipment to help Ukraine deal with energy problems.

According to the Tass news agency, the Ukrainian National Power Company stated that as of the morning of the 29th, Ukraine’s power shortage reached 30%.

EU says it has frozen 300 billion euros in Russian central bank reserves

According to Reuters, European Commission President Von der Leyen issued a statement on the 30th that the EU has frozen the Russian Central Bank’s 300 billion euro reserve.

In the short term, the EU and its partners could manage the funds and invest them, with the proceeds flowing to Ukraine to compensate for the damage done to the country, she said.

Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov previously stated that the freezing of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves was achieved through completely illegal means, and Russia will do its best to recapture their assets. (Finish)

