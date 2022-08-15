Original title: Development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine: Russia says local authorities recommend suspending the operation of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Ukraine says dialogue with Russia is only at humanitarian level

China News Agency, Beijing, August 14. Comprehensive news: The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Ukraine has been frequently attacked recently. Russian officials said on the 14th that local authorities recommended suspending the operation of the facility to prevent a nuclear disaster. According to Ukrainian media reports on the 13th, Podoljak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s Office, said that the current Ukrainian-Russian dialogue is limited to the humanitarian level and does not involve the military and political fields.

Russia says local authorities recommend suspending operation of repeatedly attacked Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Mikhail Ulyanov, the permanent representative of Russia to the Vienna International Organization, said on social media on the 14th that due to the continuous shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by the Ukrainian army, the local authorities proposed to suspend the operation of the facility. run to avoid a nuclear catastrophe.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, now controlled by the Russian military, has been attacked several times recently, with both Russia and Ukraine accusing the other of launching the attack. The International Atomic Energy Agency warned in early August that the current situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant was “volatile” and needed to be inspected by professionals as soon as possible.

According to the BBC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the 13th that the Russian army was “provocative” by firing at the nuclear power plant and used it to “blackmail”. He also said that for every day that Russian forces took control of the facility, the nuclear threat to Europe increased by one point.

The United Nations Security Council held a meeting on the 11th to review the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. In this regard, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova commented on the 12th that the West blocked the IAEA’s inspection of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant because “the West does not need to know the truth about the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the facility. where does the nuclear security threat come from?”

Russian official says U.S. designates Russia as a ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ or cuts off ties

According to the TASS news agency, Darchiev, head of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on the 13th that the United States is increasingly becoming a direct party to the situation in Ukraine. He also pointed out that the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine by the West will lead to the expansion of the “special military operation”, and Russia will not allow weapons in Ukraine that pose a direct threat to Russia and its controlled areas.

In response to the U.S. Congress discussing the possibility of declaring Russia a “state sponsoring terrorism”, Darchiyev pointed out that if the U.S. does this, Russia-U.S. relations will be severely damaged, which may lead to a downgrade of relations between the two countries or even the severance of diplomatic ties.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov on the 13th, the Russian army, the Donetsk Armed Forces and the Luhansk Armed Forces have completely controlled the Pesky settlement near the city of Donetsk. The place is located on the main traffic road between Kharkiv and Donetsk, where Russia and Ukraine have been fighting for many days.

Ukraine says dialogue with Russia is only on humanitarian level

According to the Ukrainian State News Agency on the 13th, Podoljak, an adviser to the Ukrainian President’s Office, revealed recently that the current dialogue between Ukraine and Russia is limited to the exchange of prisoners of war and other humanitarian aspects, and does not involve military and political fields.

According to Reuters, citing a report from the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry on the 13th, according to the previously reached agreement on the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports, since the beginning of August, 16 grain ships have left the Ukrainian seaport, carrying a total of 450,000 tons of agricultural products.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said on the 13th that the Ukrainian army repelled the Russian attack in the direction of Zaporozhye and forced it to retreat. According to news from the Southern Operational Command of Ukraine on the 13th, the Ukrainian army attacked and destroyed the highway bridge of the new Kakhovka Reservoir Dam in Kherson Region on the 12th. This road bridge is an important facility for the Russian army to transport supplies in the region.

