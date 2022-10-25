Original title: Development of the situation in Russia and Ukraine: Russian officials said that the total amount of Western military aid to Ukraine reached 42.3 billion US dollars and the people were asked to evacuate Kherson

According to Russian media reports on the 22nd, Russian Foreign Ministry officials said that the total amount of Western military aid to Ukraine has reached 42.3 billion US dollars, most of which came from the United States. The Kherson State Administration issued a notice on the 22nd, asking civilians to leave the city of Kherson.

The Russian Satellite News Agency quoted Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Nonproliferation and Arms Control, as saying that NATO countries continue to transport weapons and ammunition to the Kyiv regime, provide it with intelligence, and train soldiers for it , giving an operational direction, getting closer and closer to the dangerous line of direct military conflict with Russia.

Konstantin Vorontsov pointed out that according to relevant data, the total amount of Western military aid to Ukraine has reached 42.3 billion US dollars, most of which (28.3 billion US dollars) came from the United States.

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 23rd, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova pointed out that the EU has not shown the will to peacefully resolve the crisis in Ukraine, but continues to invest money in ongoing hostilities.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on the 22nd that the Russian Aerospace Forces attacked the workshop of a military manufacturing enterprise in Kharkiv, destroying the Ukrainian “Neptune” anti-ship missile warhead produced by the enterprise.

The Russian Satellite News Agency and TASS quoted a statement issued by the Kherson state administration on the 22nd saying that due to the tense situation on the front line, the city is at high risk of intensive artillery shelling and terrorist attacks. All civilians should evacuate Kherson City and transfer to the left bank of the Dnieper River. Various civil affairs departments in Kherson should also be transferred.

CNN quoted Ukrainian officials in a statement on the 22nd that with the implementation of the evacuation order, there has been an increase in looting in the Kherson area.

Ukrainian foreign minister talks to new Italian foreign minister

According to UTA news on the 22nd, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba spoke with the new Italian Foreign Minister Tajani. Kuleba said in the call that Ukraine is now very much in need of receiving air defense systems.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported to the public that the Russian army launched 40 cruise missiles on the Ukrainian side on the 22nd, attacking related energy and key infrastructure in 9 regions.

Podoljak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s office, said the blow to critical infrastructure in Ukraine could trigger a new wave of refugees to other European countries.

After the Russian army launched an attack on Ukrainian cities on the 22nd, Kuleba said on his social media account that air defense systems can save lives, urging partner countries not to delay the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine.

Ukraine’s state energy company told AFP on the 22nd that after the energy facilities were attacked, the authorities called on the public to save electricity. Electricity consumption in parts of Ukraine has dropped by 20%

Source: Xinhuanet

