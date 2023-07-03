Progress Report on the Implementation of the Global Development Initiative: Achievements and Future Prospects

Title: Global Development Initiative Shows Positive Progress on Its First Anniversary

Publication Date: [Date]

Beijing, [Date] – On the first anniversary of the Global Development High-Level Dialogue, the Progress Report on the Implementation of the Global Development Initiative, known as the “Report,” was officially released in Beijing, highlighting the extensive response and positive progress achieved by the initiative over the past year. The global development initiative has garnered praise from international public opinion for its role in building international consensus on development and accelerating the realization of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Since its introduction in September 2021, China‘s global development initiative has received support from over 100 countries and international organizations. Nearly 70 countries have joined the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative” established on the platform of the United Nations. The concerted efforts of all parties involved have led to the implementation of numerous practical measures and cooperation projects across eight key areas, reflecting a clear path and improved cooperation mechanisms.

According to the report, as of now, half of the 32 practical measures outlined in the “Outcome List of the Global Development High-Level Dialogue” have been implemented or achieved early results. Additionally, over 10 of the first batch of 50 practical cooperation projects in the Global Development Initiative Project Bank have been successfully executed, benefiting nearly 40 developing countries. The Chinese government has approved and arranged 1,000 human resources development cooperation projects, offering 20,000 training opportunities to the countries involved in the initiative.

International diplomats, developmental experts, and representatives of various countries expressed admiration for the progress made under the global development initiative. Sri Lankan Ambassador to China Kohona lauded the initiative as an effective promoter of global development, and the representative of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in China, Kang Bosi, pledged continued support for its implementation.

In the face of challenges such as the sluggish recovery of the global economy, geopolitical conflicts, and food crises, the global development initiative has emerged as a beacon of hope for the accelerated implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The initiative covers all 17 sustainable development goals, mobilizing resources and building consensus to address the global development deficit and bring the goals back on track.

Several participating foreign officials commended the initiative for its focus on developing countries’ needs and its ability to unite efforts towards implementing the United Nations 2030 Agenda. They expressed confidence in the initiative’s potential to improve the well-being of people in developing countries, emphasizing its alignment with their national development plans.

In support of the initiative, China plans to integrate and upgrade the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund into the “Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund,” with an increased capital of $1 billion. This fund aims to support UN development agencies in carrying out practical projects, further bolstering efforts to implement the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

Looking forward, the first high-level meeting of the Global Shared Development Action Forum, scheduled for early July in Beijing, will focus on “China‘s Initiatives and Global Actions.” This meeting signals China‘s commitment to working closely with the international community to promote practical cooperation, contribute to the accelerated implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda, and ensure that no country or individual is left behind.

As China celebrates the first anniversary of its global development initiative, its commitment to improving the well-being of developing countries and advancing the United Nations 2030 Agenda remains unwavering.

Note: Some quotes have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

