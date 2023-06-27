Progressive Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto

Olivia Chow has been elected mayor of Toronto, Canada’s largest and most populous city. Chow, a candidate of the center-left New Democratic Party, won with 37.1 percent of the vote, five percentage points ahead of the centrist candidate Ana Bailao, who had been deputy mayor for the past five years and had received the mayor’s support outgoing and of the main newspaper of the country, the Toronto Star. Chow is 66 years old, was born in Hong Kong and has a long political history in the party: she had also married the former national leader, Jack Layton, who died in 2011. She was already a candidate in the 2014 city elections, resulting in the third most voted .

Elections for the new mayor of Toronto were called after then-Mayor John Tory, in office since 2014, resigned in February a few months into his third term following the discovery of an extramarital affair with a his former collaborator. There had been a lot of talk about the elections in recent days also due to the very many candidates, 102, a record for the city. The reason for such a large number is due to the rules for participating in elections, which are very loose and essentially allow any adult citizen to stand as a candidate without great effort.

